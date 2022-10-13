Yamaha launches new range of electric bikes

Fabled motorbike manufacturer Yamaha is branching out into the world of electric bikes after unveiling three new e-bikes for mountain, gravel and urban segments.

Earlier this year the firm revealed its plans to launch a new range of e-bikes in a Youtube premiere called Switch On, where Yamaha showcased its future electric scooters and mopeds. Joining Yamaha’s e-bike line-up is the Moro 07, Wabash RT and Crosscore RC.

The Moro 07 is the firm’s premium eMTB and features a unique dual twin frame and Yamaha’s own PW-X3 drivetrain, its smallest, lightest and most powerful drive unit.

Weighing 2.75kg, the drivetrain delivers 63lb ft of instant power thanks to zero cadence technology, according to Yamaha, with the eMTB able to achieve a top speed of up to 25km/h (15.5mph).

Yamaha says its dual twin frame, which features dual top tubes and down tubes, gives the Moro 07 greater rigidity and better handling.

The eMTB gets a 500Wh battery, Rockshox Lyrik Select front forks, Maxxis 27.5 tyres and a Shimano XT 1 x12 groupset.

The Yamaha Wabash RT is the brand's new gravel bike. Yamaha says the frame design has been set up to offer “a confident and enjoyable ride with a lightweight feel”.

Equipped with Yamaha’s popular PW-ST drive unit and zero cadence technology, the firm promises a smooth riding experience with instant torque from its motor.

Cooper CG-7E e-bike review

The Wabash RT also features an LCD display showing key information on the bike, as well as a 500Wh battery, Shimano GRX gears and an automatic support mode.

Completing the e-bike line-up is the Crosscore RC which has been designed as an all-rounder for everyday cycling.

The Crosscore gets the same PW-ST motor and 500Wh battery as the Wabash, but comes with different Shimano SL-M2010-9R gears.

Like the other e-bikes, the Crosscore has the same zero cadence technology and an automatic support mode to help when riding uphill.

Yamaha’s new e-bikes are expected to go on sale at the end of 2022. Pricing for each machine has not yet been revealed.

