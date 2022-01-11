BACK TO ALL NEWS
Thundertruck EV concept takes aim at 4x4 designs

Watch out Cybertruck, you've got some new competition
11 January 2022

​If this is what the future of the go-anywhere truck looks like, we’re ready to sign!

Design house Wolfgang LA spent lockdown coming up with the concept of a truck for the future that is “more versatile, powerful, adaptable and efficient” than any truck that exists today - and has now unveiled the Thundertruck.

Describing the trucks that are slated to reach production soon as “uninspired” and “conventional”, the Thundertruck 4x4 concept’s makers have envisaged their creation as having 789bhp, 800lb ft of torque and a 180 kWh battery to deliver a 400-mile range. They say that should be enough for even this 2.8 tonne beast to go from 0-60mph in 3.5secs.

Its angular styling owes much to its intended use, with ground clearance of 37cm, a 42 degree approach angle, 82 degree departure angle.

What’s more, you needn't worry about getting stranded if you run out of electricity, either, thanks to the concept’s solar awnings, which open up wing-like to expose the full surface area to capture the sun’s power, as well as giving adventure-exhausted occupants some shelter from the weather.

However, all of these figures pale into insignificance compared to the 6x6 version that Wolfgang LA’s team has also dreamed up. Here, power is raised to 927bhp and torque to 1200 lb ft - although no 0-60mph time has been simulated.

Thundertruck is very much a concept at present, although its creators remain optimistic that the project could reach production, saying: “By maximising the versatility of the EV drivetrain and combining it with the functionality of a truck, we’ve designed an innovative and versatile new multi-purpose EV that delivers superior on and off-road performance.”

