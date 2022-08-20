Prodrive and Hummingbird parnter to build sustainable e-bike

You might not that think that the Hummingbird Flax, a folding electric bike featuring a frame made from sustainable plant fibres, has much in common with the raucous Subaru Impreza World Rally cars driven by legends such as Colin McRae and Richard Burns.

Amazingly, though, they’re both engineered and built by the same firm. That would be top engineering firm Prodrive, which is best known for its motorsport efforts with Subaru in rallying and Aston Martin in endurance racing. Folding bike specialist Hummingbird, which launched in 2015, has partnered with Prodrive on the engineering and build of its range. While previous Hummingbird machines have used carbon fibre and advanced composite frames, the firm has now turned to a new, lightweight solution: flax.

Move Electric's guide to the best electric bikes for every category

The new Hummingbird Flax, which is offering as an electric bike, features a frame made entirely from the plant fibre, which Hummingbird claims makes it the world’s lightest sustainable folding bikes. The e-bike weighs 10kg – the non-powered version weighs just 6.9kg – but the firm claims it retains the same strength as its carbon fibre models.

Flax fibre has become more common in motorsport in recent years as a sustainable alternative to carbon fibre, and also has other benefits: it’s lighter, and also offers better vibration damping.

Electric news in your inbox: subscribe to our newsletter

The Flax e-bike uses a 250W rear hub motor that weighs 3.5kg, and is powered by a 158Wh battery. That gives an electric assist range of around 31 miles, and the battery can be charged in around three hours.

The bike also gets a Shimano crankset and brake callipers, an aluminium alloy wheel set and high-performance 16in tyres.

The Hummingbird Flax e-bike is prices from £4995, compared to £4495 for the firm’s Gen 2.0 carbon figure-framed e-bike.

READ MORE

Subscribe to the Move Electric newsletter

e-CARS

E-cars news and reviews

Toyota bZ4X review

UK charging networks: complete guide to every provider

New Cupra UrbanRebel is a bold EV supermini with 273-mile range

e-BIKES

E-bike reviews and news

Whyte E-160 RS e-bike review

10 fun things to try on an electric bike

Living with a Gocycle G4: how easy is it to adjust to?

e-MOTORBIKES

E-motorbike reviews and news

Seat Mó eScooter 125 UK review

How to do a CBT on an electric motorbike

Energica unveils new Experia electric tourer motorbike

e-SCOOTERS

E-scooter news and reviews

Are e-scooters legal in the UK?

Private e-scooter rules 'cannot simply copy' rental regulations

Superpedestrian's European boss on why e-scooters are for everyone

e-WORLD

E-world news

New Candela P-12 Shuttle to arrive as first electric ‘flying’ ferry

Pipistrel Velis Electro: meet the first certified electric plane

Never mind the Audi e-tron GT, meet the Audi e-rickshaw