Pininfarina launches 15mph electric scooter

Storied Italian design house Pininfarina, best known for its work styling a string of classic Ferrari and Alfa Romeo models, has unveiled its first electric scooter.

The new KPF Argento has been developed by the Pininfarina and ‘last-mile’ e-mobility specialist Platum. It is intended as the first in a family of Argento by Pinfinarina products designed for use in urban areas, that will grow to encompass e-scooters, e-bikes and folding e-bikes. The first e-bike is due later this year.

Pininfarina claims the KPF has been designed to offer ergonomic comfort with high-quality, durable components, with a focus on functionality and safety.

The KPF e-scooter has an 83.5cm platform and an aluminium-made chassis. It sits on 20cm tyres, with built-in LED headlights and a rider display that includes the speedometer and battery level readings. The machine has a range of 25 miles, and features three drive modes – Eco, Normal and Sport – which varies the top speed from 3.7 to 15mph.

The KPF Argento by Pininfarina will go on sale in April, and will be priced in Italy from €599 (£500). IT is now yet known if it will be offered in the UK.

While Pininfarina is best-known for its styling work on classic cars, the firm has plenty of electric experience: it designed its first electric vehicle in 1978 and has recently worked with Chinese firm Deepway to design an electric lorry.

The Pininfarina design house is separate from Automobili Pininfarina, which is developing the Battista electric hypercar.

READ MORE

Subscribe to the Move Electric newsletter

e-CARS

E-cars news and reviews

New Volkswagen ID Buzz: everything you need to know

Citroën ë-Berlingo review

How efficient are electric cars?

e-BIKES

E-bike reviews and news

Dawes Arc II e-bike review

Ducati expands e-bike range with first racing machine

e-MOTORBIKES

E-motorbike reviews and news

New Yamaha Neo is Europe-bound '50cc equivalent' electric moped

Electric Motion Epure Race e-motorbike review

e-SCOOTERS

E-scooter news and reviews

Eskuta KS-450 e-scooter review

Taito unveils innovative new three-wheeled electric scooter

e-WORLD

E-world news

Electric surfboard firm Awake aims to make waves with first e-foil

Volta Zero electric truck can 'dramatically improve' inner-city road safety