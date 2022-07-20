BACK TO ALL NEWS
Northern Light Motors showcases single-seater electric trike

The electric vehicle is available with pedal assist or a full electric motor and battery
Move Electric
News
2 mins read
20 July 2022

Is that an electric Morgan three-wheeler? Sadly, the storied, Worcestershire-based car manufacturer hasn’t joined the e-mobility market just yet. But this is just as exciting: say hello to the new Northern Light Motors three-wheeled, single-seater electric trike. 

British start-up Northern Light Motors, hailed as “the future of personal transport” was founded by former car designer Graham Browne, who sketched the blueprints of the TVR Tuscan convertible. 

Taking the form of velomobile, the Northern Light Motors e-trike is offered in a number of guises. 

The cheapest 428-Blue model is pedal powered only, featuring a 10-speed gear derailleur and hydraulic disk brakes. 

Moving up the range is the 557-Green which gains a 250w - 750w motor and a 10.5Ah battery. This allows for a range of 50 miles and a top speed of 40mph. The 557 also gets a detachable roof and LED lights. 

At the top of the model range is the 630-Red. The fully electric variant gets a 48V, 20Ah battery and 1.5kW hub motor, giving it an official range of more than 40 miles and a top speed of 28mph. 

Ten e-bikes we’re looking forward to in 2022

As the range topping model the 630 also gets performance brakes and tyres and a bluetooth app. And if you’ve got a CBT licence you can even drive it on the road. 

Speaking to Reuters, founder Browne explained that he had become frustrated with the complexity of cars and the legislation that designers must comply with. 

“I think a simple vehicle that's got the key ingredients, i.e. weather protection, some safety, some luggage, is the way forward,” said Browne. 

“All of the contactable surfaces are well above bumper height, which is an important consideration. It's much safer than driving an e-bike or a moped, somewhere between a moped and a car." Prices start from £4000 for the 428-blue with Northern Light Motors aiming to deliver its first orders early next year. 

