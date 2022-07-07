BACK TO ALL NEWS
New Zoomo One delivery e-bike aims 'to end petrol mopeds'
New Zoomo One delivery e-bike aims 'to end petrol mopeds'

Australian e-bike start-up reveals prototype version of hard-wearing machine for delivery couriers
James Attwood, digital editor
7 July 2022

Australian electric bike start-up Zoomo has revealed the first functional prototype of its new One, which has been developed specifically for use by delivery riders.

Due to arrive in the UK next year, the Zoomo One has been developed specifically for last-mile services such as food deliveries – with company boss Mina Nada, Zoomo claiming the machine will “be the end of the petrol moped."

The Zoomo One has 60kg of carrying capacity, with a rear storage unit capable of holding 40kg mated to a 20kg front race. There are flexible mounts so that a variety of delivery boxes can be fitted, with the firm claiming that it offers the same carrying capacity as a moped.

The machine has also been developed with a major focus on durability, so that it can cope with the wear and tear that delivery bikes are often subject to. That includes double suspension, 24-inch wheels and tyres designed to be puncture resistant. The bike is also fitted with a number of safety features, including LED lighting, indicators and a rear brake light. There are also mirrors, a horn and an integrated GPS system offering real-time location tracking and fleet management.

The electric power is drawn from a 1kWh swappable battery - with bigger battery versions set to follow. To meet the UK's rules for pedal-assist electric bikes, in the UK the Zoomo One will only offer electric boost at speeds up to 15.5mph, although in markets such as the US this will be set to 28mph.

The Zoomo One will be priced at around £3000 excluding VAT when it goes on sale in the UK, with prices for software, servicing and financing dependent on fleet sizes. 

