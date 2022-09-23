BACK TO ALL NEWS
New Zero DSR/X launched as electric adventure motorbike

Latest Zero e-motorbike blends motorway commuting with off-road capabilities
23 September 2022

American electric motorbike manufacturer Zero has revealed its new DSR/X adventure motorbike, which headlines the firm’s model line-up for 2023. 

Zero offers a range of electric motorbikes from the entry-level FXE urban commuter to the SR/S performance bike

The firm's new DSR/X adventure (ADV) e-motorbike blends urban and motorway commuting with off-road capabilities. 

The DSR/X features the brand’s new Z-Force motor which produces 166 lb ft of torque and a new Z-Force 17.3 kWh power pack. 

The firm says that its new adventure bike will have a city range of up to 180 miles, and a combined range of 134 miles. 

The new model also features a completely redesigned frame to allow for increased ground clearance, almost 200mm of adjustable front suspension and three integrated storage compartments. 

“Zero Motorcycles’ very first product was an off-road motorcycle,” said Sam Paschel, Zero Motorcycles CEO.

“By combining cutting-edge powersports EV technology with the heart of traditional  motorcycle craftsmanship, the DSR/X builds on that legacy by transforming the ADV riding experience.”

Zero has equipped the DSR/X with its Cypher III+ operating systems, allowing the motorbike to benefit from the full suite of Bosch Motorcycle Stability Controls with off-road capabilities. 

Zero says that thanks to the Cypher III+ technology, the DSR/R will gain traction and stability on any surface. 

The Bosch off-road system features improved brake modulation and Vehicle Hold, which should help the DSR/X on steeper slopes. 

Using a domestic plug socket, the DSR/X will replenish its battery in around ten hours, while a level 2 standard charger will boost the e-motorbike battery in just two hours. 

Customers can opt to trade a port of the on-board storage compartments for a Power Tank which increases the battery capacity to almost 21 kWh. There is also an option to add a 6kW rapid charger which drops the charging time to just one hour. 

The California-based outfit will also offer a number of adventure minded optional extras including saddle bags, skid plate, windscreens, covers and panniers. 

Riders can also access the Zero Motorcycles mobile app which will allow owners to control a number of characteristics of the DSR/X including the battery regeneration functions.

The DSR/X will be available in two colours - sage green and whiteb pearl - and will arrive in dealerships in September with a starting price of £24,150. 

Alongside the new adventure bike, Zero has announced new versions of its SR/S, SR/F and SR models would arrive next year.

The range topping SR/S and SR/F models will come fully equipped with battery capacity upgrades and improved charging capabilities. 

“Our owners and advocates have been asking for a full-sized ADV bike from Zero  for years,” said Abe Azkenazi, Zero Motorcycles CTO. “We invested over 100,000  engineering hours into designing a motorcycle that lived up to our customers’  expectations and Zero’s mission to redefine the riding experience.” 

