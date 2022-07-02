BACK TO ALL NEWS
New Zapp i300 arrives as motorsport-inspired urban e-motorbike

The new machine features a removable battery and a lightweight exoskeleton frame
2 July 2022

The new Zapp EV i300, an urban electric motorbike that its creators say uses motorsport-inspired materials and construction techniques, has been unveiled. 

The London firm launched in 2017, and first showed a version of the i300 the following year. It has been in development since then – and made its public debut at the Goodwood Festival of Speed last weekend.

The new machine is an electric city bike which features a ‘step-through’ scooter design – but is mixed with what Zapp says are motorcycle levels of acceleration and riding dynamics.

The machine took to the fabled Goodwood hillclimb for the first time last week.

The Zapp i300 is built around an exoskeleton frame which, combined with lightweight alloy and composite bodywork, means it weighs 92kg without batteries. 

The distinctive design of the i300 includes adjustable pushrod rear suspension fitted to a single-sided rear swing arm, upside down front forks and ultra low-profile tyres.

Power comes from an interior permanent magnet electric motor, which produces 14kW of power and 433lb ft of torque. The machine can sprint from 0-30mph in 2.2secs, and can reach its 60mph top speed (the maximum allowed for an L3e-A2 vehicle) in 4.8secs.

The i300 will be fitted as standard with two portable battery packs, each of which weighs 6kg. While Zapp EV hasn’t given their capacity it claims that combined the packs give the bike a range of 37 miles. The batteries can be charged from 20-80% in under 40 minutes on a standard domestic power supply.

The machine will be offered with a wide range of personalisation options, including six colours for the front fender and three seat colours. 

The i300 is now available to reserve, and will be priced from £5750 (following the government grant of £500) for the entry-level Ocean model, which uses ocean recycled plastic. The i300 Bio and Carbon, which feature natural and carbon composite bodywork, are both priced at £6995.

A limited-edition i300 Carbon Launch Edition, which features carbon composite bodywork, a special plaque, Union flag decals and diamond cut wheels, is priced at £7995.

The i300 will only be sold directly through the Zapp EV website, with machines delivered to customers in ‘Zappers’ (a plug-in hybrid van, to you and me). The firm will also offer servicing support, leasing and insurance packages. 

The Zapp i300 bike will be assembled in Thailand, although the firm says components will be manufactured and sourced globally, including in Britain. 

