New Zapp i300 arrives as motorsport-inspired urban e-motorbike

The new Zapp EV i300, an urban electric motorbike that its creators say uses motorsport-inspired materials and construction techniques, has been unveiled.

The London firm launched in 2017, and first showed a version of the i300 the following year. It has been in development since then – and made its public debut at the Goodwood Festival of Speed last weekend.

The new machine is an electric city bike which features a ‘step-through’ scooter design – but is mixed with what Zapp says are motorcycle levels of acceleration and riding dynamics.

The machine took to the fabled Goodwood hillclimb for the first time last week.

The Zapp i300 is built around an exoskeleton frame which, combined with lightweight alloy and composite bodywork, means it weighs 92kg without batteries.

The distinctive design of the i300 includes adjustable pushrod rear suspension fitted to a single-sided rear swing arm, upside down front forks and ultra low-profile tyres.

Power comes from an interior permanent magnet electric motor, which produces 14kW of power and 433lb ft of torque. The machine can sprint from 0-30mph in 2.2secs, and can reach its 60mph top speed (the maximum allowed for an L3e-A2 vehicle) in 4.8secs.