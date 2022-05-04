Moustache Samedi 28.7 electric bike review

Move Electric rating: four stars out of five

What does it cost?£3899

What is it?The big, more expensive sibling of the Samedi 28.3, the Moustache Samedi 28.7 is a top of the line high-quality electric bike designed for urban and further afield riding.

What is it like? While the frame on the 28.7 model is obviously not the step-through version of the 28.7, the only difference between the varying models in this range is the level of equipment – and, ultimately, the price.

At £3899, it’s a reasonable investment for someone who might just want something to get from A to B on without using their car. Alternatively, this extra leap of just over £3k from the 28.3 model gets you an 11-speed drivetrain, a top of the line Bosch mid-drive motor, and a new Bosch Nyon display to name a few.

Whether you are particularly bothered by all this is entirely personal, but for a slightly more affordable foray into the world of electric cycling, I highly suggest you look at our impressions of the Samedi 28.3.

Now for those of us who like to have the latest gadgets and the best in performance, the Samedi 28.7 is here for a little indulging. Let's start with the biggest upgrade – the motor. As with all Samedi 28s, Bosch is the manufacturer of choice for their motor and battery systems.

The 28.7 features the Performance Line mid-drive motor, which produces a maximum of 65N m of torque. I found it to be excellent and worked well with the overall balance of the bike. The low centre of gravity helps to keep the bike planted in corners and provides a stable ride on the road. There are five assist modes, Off, Eco, Tour, Sport, and my favourite – Turbo. There is also a handy walk-assist mode which can help if you're walking the bike up a hill, for example.

A PowerTube 625 Wh adorns the Samedi 28.7, offering plenty of range, but the real show starts with the Bosch Nyon display. My test bike came with the Bosch Kion display, which is equally as good but uses a control pad. However, new models will come equipped with the Nyon so it would be remiss of me to ignore it.

Unlike other displays that are literally just that, the Nyon is an onboard cycling computer. From navigation to theft deterrents, to heart rate tracking and battery level indicators, it has all the connectivity you could dream of for your e-bike. From here you can also control the built-in lights, Spanninga Axendo 80 lux. Other accessories include a rear MIK compatible rack, perfect for thief deterring pannier bags, and specially designed mudguards.