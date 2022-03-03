Epure Race electric trials bike review

Sell it to me in a sentence...

The electric equivalent to a trials bike isn’t just a viable alternative but arguably better than its petrol sibling, giving off-road riding a whole new dimension – especially for new and inexperienced riders…

What are we looking at here?

Introducing the Electric Motion Epure Race trials bikes for 2022. Electric trials and trail bikes are nothing new: Electric Motion, a French company, has been churning out impressive off-roaders since 2008. But for 2022 they have taken another step up, making electric a truly viable alternative to petrol in the off-road riding markets.

For 2022 the £8,499 all-electric trials bike comes with a host of additional features, the key one being a working diaphragm clutch, with TKO (tick-over). Most electric bikes operate like a petrol scooter, or automatic car, meaning that you simply operate the throttle to move forward. The new Epure Race, however, is unique as it offers a conventional clutch, with a biting point and tick over.

There are still no conventional gears, but the clutch allows the rider to personalise and control the initial movement of the bike, from very slow and smoothly using the balance of the clutch and tick over, to an aggressive burst of power to lift the front wheel over obstacles. This system can also be switched off, allowing the Epure Race to be ridden as a twist-and-go like any conventional electric bike.