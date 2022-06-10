BACK TO ALL NEWS
Energica unveils new Experia electric tourer motorbike
Energica unveils new Experia electric tourer motorbike

The new e-motorbike arrives with a 22.5kWh battery and a 261 mile city range
10 June 2022

Italian electric motorbike firm Energica, which specialises in supersport machines, has unveiled a new Experia Green Tourer – which it claims has the largest battery capacity of any electric motorbike. 

Based in Modena in the heart of Italy's 'motor valley', Energica currently offers a range of sports electric motorbikes including the entry-level Eva EsseEsse9, the Eva Ribelle and its sports equivalent, the 126kW (168bhp) Ego. 

The Experia Green Tourer is a new design that is built from the ground-up. It features a reengineered motor and a new frame and chassis design, all of which has been done to reduce weight.

The battery uses revised chemistry and has a capacity of 22.5kWh, far larger than most electric motorbikes. That gives it a claimed city range of 261 miles, which drops to 130 miles in extra-urban routes (which is a mix motorways and fast A-roads).

Charging can be done through a DC fast charger at a rate of 24kW allowing for a 0 to 80% charge in just 40 minutes. 

The Experia has a peak power output of 75kW (100bhp) and can achieve a top speed of 112mph. 

In keeping with the tourer style, Energica has given the new bike a top box and panniers which have a total capacity of 112 litres.

The e-motorbike also has two USB ports in the dash, while two more can be found on a lockable waterproof storage compartment. 

The Experia starts from £27,790 and is avail to pre-order now. 

