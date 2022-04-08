Electric three-wheeler tests to be offered at Selfridges

Dutch electric vehicle manufacturer Carver Electric, is to offer visitors to department store Selfridges, the chance to test drive its new three-wheeled microcar.

Carver Electric currently offers the standard Carver which is available as a two seater or cargo model, with the firm stating its micro EV can achieve 60 miles of range from less than £1 of electricity

The company is launching two new versions of its Carver EV; the S+ model which has a top speed of 50mph and the Carver R+. Both have an electric range of 80 miles and are also available as a two-seater, or as a cargo version which offers 500 litres of storage space.

At only one metre wide the Carver is aimed at the urban mobility market, and with an extra rear wheel promises more stability than a two-wheeled machine. Occupants are sheltered from the elements thanks to a windscreen, roof and doors.

The Carver features all the usual mod-cons of a car including a steering wheel, automatic gears and a patented tilting mechanism.