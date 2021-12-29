Electric Skootr Championship: MotoGP meets e-scooters?

​No, your eyes are not deceiving you. And, no, these pictures are in no way doctored. Trials for the first e-scooter races have already been held, and plans to launch the inaugural world championship are already well underway.

Doesn’t it look great? Welcome to the exciting (and slightly mad) world of the Electric Skootr Championship. Known by those short of time as ESC, it is a brand new form of motorsport promising an entertaining, fast-paced, yet environmentally-friendly focused proposition for fans, as the world’s first micro-mobility racing series.

While no official first race date has been revealed at present, excitement is building. Below, we round up everything we know so far, including the aim of the series, the format, where the races will be and who will be taking part. We also spoke with Hrag Sarkissian, CEO of the Electric Skootr Championship.

What is the Electric Skootr Championship?

It won’t have escaped your attention that E-scooters are rapidly growing in popularity across the globe as a green mobility option for the masses, albeit with some use restrictions currently in place depending where you live.

The Electric Skootr Championship’s organisers aim to seize on this popularity and create a brand new category of motorsport.

Using specially designed and slightly steroidal e-scooters, the goal is that riders will race shoulder to shoulder in a series of competitions around the world, offering exciting racing to audiences while also promoting the use of sustainable micro-mobility transportation in urban areas.

Sarkissian, CEO of the ESC, told Move Electric: “Most of us here are all from a motorsport or racing background, and we know how motorsport has a history of accelerating the development of all sorts of means of transport. In actual fact covid accelerated the micro-mobility movement and it’s a sector that is here to remain.