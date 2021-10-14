BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Electric bike buyer's guide 2021
UP NEXT
Volvo Group launches first vehicle made from fossil-free steel

Electric bike buyer's guide 2021

What is an e-bike? How does an e-bike work? And which e-bike should you buy? We have the answers...
Move Electric
News
5 mins read
14 October 2021

There is no denying that electric bicycles are becoming more prominent in the UK, with sales figures more than doubling since the beginning of 2020. Whether it’s for the school run or the commute, they’re a fantastic tool to get people moving and for replacing journeys they might otherwise make in a car.

There are plenty of types of e-bikes on the market. Think of a cycling discipline and there is an electric variation available for you to buy (although perhaps not literally, with the current supply chain issues). But how do you know which bike is right for you and your needs?

Related articles

What is an electric bike?

An electric bike or a 'pedelec' is a bicycle that uses a motor to assist in the forward propulsion of said bike and rider. A small battery-powered motor provides a boost while you pedal. In the UK, electric bikes are limited to a maximum power output of 250W or in assisting up to a speed of 15.5mph, whichever you hit sooner. They’re also unable to provide power unless you are pedalling. In other words, they can’t use a throttle in the same way as a moped. But other than the addition of the motor and battery systems, they operate much like an unassisted bicycle. You can expect a range of between 25 and 70 miles on one charge, depending on the bike and battery. Each usually comes with different assist settings – for example, Eco mode, which uses a smaller percentage of the total motor output to save the battery. However, each bike is different, so it's advisable to check the manual before operating it on the road.  There are two main types of motor on an e-bike: mid-drive and hub drive. A hub drive motor sits in the hub of the wheel, and a mid-drive is positioned between the cranks. Each has its benefits and disadvantages, but the technology has progressed to a point where either will work sufficiently for most riding. 

Advertisement

Latest Drives

1 Seat Leon estate FR 2021 UK first drive review hero front

Seat Leon Estate 1.5 TSI Evo FR 2021 UK review

Seat Leon Estate 1.5 TSI Evo FR 2021 UK review
1 Ford Mustang Mach 1 2021 UK first drive review hero front

Ford Mustang Mach 1 2021 UK review

Ford Mustang Mach 1 2021 UK review
Corvette C8 tracking

Chevrolet Corvette C8 3LT 2021 review

Chevrolet Corvette C8 3LT 2021 review
1 Skoda Fabia 2021 LHD UK first drive review hero front

Skoda Fabia SE L 1.0 TSI 2021 UK review

Skoda Fabia SE L 1.0 TSI 2021 UK review
1 Dacia Duster diesel 4x4 2021 UK first drive review hero front

Dacia Duster dCi 115 4x4 2021 UK review

Dacia Duster dCi 115 4x4 2021 UK review

View all latest drives

Back to top

Why use an electric bike?

Contrary to what some may believe, using an e-bike isn’t cheating. These motor-assisted bikes open many avenues for people who otherwise might not be able to cycle. Thus, they create the potential for a reduction in car use and, longer term, lessening the burden on the NHS as more people are active. 

Essentially, they're brilliant tools for a wide variety of people. They make commutes easier and less sweaty to some degree, and they make short trips manageable without a car. Not only this, but they're incredibly fun to ride. The moment the motor assist kicks in is comparable with that of the first time you freewheeled your bike down a hill as a child - a feeling most recall with immense happiness!

Types of e-bikes

Don't forget to read our Best electric bikes article once you have settled on the right style for you

City e-bikes

City bikes offer a more upright riding experience that complements itself to the urban environment. Often available in step-through or step-over frame designs, they are also frequently called 'Dutch' bikes. They're designed for shorter urban journeys and often provide a chain cover so you can wear regular clothes without worrying about oil and dirt transferring itself from the chain. They usually come with a smaller selection of gears, so bear that in mind if you live on a mountain.

Advertisement
Back to top

Folding e-bikes

For commuters or those who use public transport as part of their journey, there are folding bikes. They quite literally do what it says and fold up when not in use. They are fantastic for those living in flats on the 17th floor or who don't have a lot of storage space. But the compact size may come at the expense of bigger wheels and better ride quality.

Hybrid e-bikes

For the hardy commuter and leisure rider, a hybrid bike is ideal. It’s a mash-up between a road and mountain bike, as a flat-bar bike with wide tyres - perfect for taking the family on the towpaths. The geometry is less racy than a road bike's, and they're generally heavier than their skinny-tyre counterparts. They're great for being loaded up with bags and panniers, making them perfect for nipping to the shop on.

Advertisement
Back to top

E-mountain bikes

These e-bikes are ideal for trails and bike parks. They are available as both hardtails and with full suspension. A hardtail has only fork suspension and is ideal for smoother trails, although modern hardtails are now more capable than ever. A full-suspension eMTB has fork suspension and a rear shock. These are ideal for more technical trails and, within the mountain bike universe, there are further categories such as trail, cross-country, enduro, and downhill. They come with wide tyres and disc brakes.

Advertisement
Back to top

Road e-bikes

The skinny-tyre variant, these are often the slickest-looking e-bikes. Some of the more premium options don’t even look like e-bikes any more, with everything contained in the frame internals. They are great for, you guessed it, riding on the road – and come in a multitude of component levels and thus prices.

Gravel e-bikes

The term 'gravel bike' is rather contentious for some in the bike industry. Are they just road bikes with increased tyre clearance? Or old-school rigid mountain bikes with drop bars? In any case, they’re here to stay. They come with disc brakes and often a 1X drivetrain set-up (one chainring rather than two or three), and are perfect for bridleways and that rare gravel road we have in the UK.

Advertisement
Back to top

Cargo e-bikes

Perfect for shuttling the kids to school or those trips to Ikea you promised yourself wouldn't result in bringing home a new bedroom set. These bikes come in two forms: long-tail, where the cargo is behind the rider, and front-loaders, where the cargo is between the rider and the front wheel. Each has its benefits, depending on what you plan on carrying, but these bikes are gaining in popularity, with delivery services such as ecofleet using them instead of vans.

Words by Rebecca Bland.

This is one in a series of articles set to be published by Autocar over the coming weeks exploring e-mobility under the Move Electric name, a new editorial channel created by Haymarket, our owner. We intend to cover electric cars, motorbikes, scooters, bicycles and more, as well as exploring themes around electricity generation and electric lifestyles. Content will include features, reviews and opinion. If you have any thoughts about what kind of content you'd like to read – or that you wouldn't like to read – please use the comments section below to provide feedback.​

READ MORE ON MOVE ELECTRIC

E-bike review: Watt New York Fixie electric bike

E-bike review: Decathlon B'Twin Riverside Original 920 E Electric Hybrid

E-bike review: E-bike review: Perry Ehopper 16" Electric Folding Bike

E-scooters: the future of city transport, or an urban menace?

E-scooters: 10 reasons why you SHOULDN'T buy one

E-scooters: 10 reasons why you SHOULD buy one

Airspeeder: 8 things you need to know about the race series for flying cars… that aren't cars

Used cars for sale

 Suzuki Splash 1.0 Sz2 5dr
2014
£3,490
49,850miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Vauxhall Corsa 1.0 Ecoflex Sting 3dr [ac]
2015
£3,795
80,287miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Dacia Sandero 0.9 Tce Ambiance 5dr [start Stop]
2016
£3,800
79,998miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Citroen C3 1.2 Vti Selection 5dr
2014
£3,995
86,500miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Citroen C1 1.0i Vt 3dr
2014
£3,999
24,616miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Volkswagen Up 1.0 Take Up 3dr
2014
£3,999
74,934miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Vauxhall Corsa 1.4 Sxi 5dr [ac]
2014
£4,000
91,936miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Ford Ka 1.2 Studio 3dr [start Stop]
2014
£4,000
66,804miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Vauxhall Corsa 1.0 Ecoflex S 3dr
2014
£4,100
40,168miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
View all used car deals

Advertisement
Add a comment…

Latest Drives

1 Seat Leon estate FR 2021 UK first drive review hero front

Seat Leon Estate 1.5 TSI Evo FR 2021 UK review

Seat Leon Estate 1.5 TSI Evo FR 2021 UK review
1 Ford Mustang Mach 1 2021 UK first drive review hero front

Ford Mustang Mach 1 2021 UK review

Ford Mustang Mach 1 2021 UK review
Corvette C8 tracking

Chevrolet Corvette C8 3LT 2021 review

Chevrolet Corvette C8 3LT 2021 review
1 Skoda Fabia 2021 LHD UK first drive review hero front

Skoda Fabia SE L 1.0 TSI 2021 UK review

Skoda Fabia SE L 1.0 TSI 2021 UK review
1 Dacia Duster diesel 4x4 2021 UK first drive review hero front

Dacia Duster dCi 115 4x4 2021 UK review

Dacia Duster dCi 115 4x4 2021 UK review

View all latest drives