E-bike review: Perry Ehopper 16" Electric Folding Bike

Perry Ehopper 16” Electric Folding Bike

What does it cost?

£1499, which puts it beyond a ‘budget’ price point, but which is almost half the price of the Brompton electric equivalent.

What is it?

The Perry Ehopper is a sleek electric folding bicycle. It’s marketed as the lightest electric folding bike on the market, at 14kg. To put this into perspective, that’s approximately 4kg lighter than the well-known folding bike brand Brompton’s electric equivalent. It’s also compact, folding into 780mm by 580mm, which makes it small enough to be put into a car boot or taken onto a busy train.

Folding the bike is done in five simple steps, which Perry claim takes under 10 seconds. Essentially, the bike has quick-release folding points on the frame which allows you to swing it into its folding state. It's then held together by strong magnets which stop it from coming apart when carrying it. An additional plastic latch as extra security would be welcome, but for the most part it stayed put during testing.

A 250W front wheel hub motor supplies assistance to the bike and the batteries are neatly hidden beneath the seat saddle. 30lb ft of torque provides quick acceleration to the small 16” wheels, and wide 2.235” tyres provide stability and comfort on the road. Five modes of assistance are available to use, which you can adjust on the handlebar-mounted screen. The battery is charged quickly in between three to four hours, promising between 12.5-31 miles of range depending on the modes used.

Instead of multiple gears, the Perry Ehopper uses a single-speed setup with a 52T chainring and 14T cog at the back. If you live somewhere extremely hilly you may struggle on the climbs, but as it’s not designed to be ridden up Holme Moss, it is a decent ratio for the majority. 160mm mechanical disc brakes offer considerable stopping power but are an interesting choice given the typical weight penalty over rim brakes.

What is it like?

The Perry Ehopper is a capable and convenient way to get you from A to B with less effort than an unassisted bicycle. If you’re looking to speed up your commute or ride to the train station without breaking a sweat, the Ehopper is an ingenious bit of kit.