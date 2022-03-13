Ducati unveils first racing e-bike

Italian motorbike manufacturer Ducati has unveiled its new range of electric bikes including the Futa, a new ultra-light race e-bike.

Ducati branched out into the e-bike market in 2019 through a branding partnership with Thok, which produces the machines. It first launched an electric mountain bike alongside its petrol-powered machines.

Now the firm is looking to expand its e-bike range with the launch of an upgraded e-mountain bike, enduro bike and the new Futa race bike.

The Futa features a carbon fibre monocoque frame with sports endurance geometry, but has been designed with aerodynamics and speed in mind.

To increase aerodynamic performance the seat mount is thin to reduce drag, with Ducati claiming that the seat remains comfortable for an e-bike of this nature.

E-bike jargon buster - all you need to know

The motor is located on the rear hub and is an FSA System HM 1.0 with 250W and 31 lb ft of torque, with Ducati stating that the power system ‘boasts a fluid and natural delivery in all conditions and is among the lightest and most compact in its category.’

The 250Wh FSA battery is integrated into the downtube and an optional 250Wh range extender is available if covering longer distances.

Five assistance levels can be selected via the Garmin control unit on the handlebar, allowing riders to manage the electrified support.

With the FSA app riders can view statistics, system status, remaining battery life and charge status quickly and intuitively.

At 12.6kg in weight (size medium frame) the Futa is very light which Ducati says will allow for a responsive and fast ride on flat roads.