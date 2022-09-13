BACK TO ALL NEWS
Ducati Pro 3 e-scooter review

Boldly-styled and offering a great range, is the Pro 3 e-scooter the go-to machine?
13 September 2022

Move Electric rating: three-and-a-half stars out of five

Sell it to me in a sentence…

The Ducati Pro 3 is an electric scooter from the new e-mobility arm of the fabled Italian motorbike manufacturer. 

A Ducati e-scooter? Tell me more…

Ducati only launched its Urban Mobility brand in the UK earlier this year and offers a range of electric scooters alongside a line-up of electric mountain and folding bikes, such as the Ducato MG-20

Its decision to enter the UK market came soon after the government revealed plans to legalise private e-scooters for use on public roads. That is set to happen as part of a Transport Bill that is currently being developed.

As well as this Pro 3 firm recently expanded its two-wheeled electric offerings with a new Scrambler e-scooter, biassed towards off-road terrain and two new electric folding bikes. 

Enough with the history lesson, I want to know more about the Pro 3...

The Pro 3 e-scooter is Ducati’s range-topping model and is equipped with a 350W brushless motor connected to the rear wheel. Peak power output is 515W to give an extra boost up inclines. 

Thanks to its sizeable 468Wh battery - which sits in the footboard - the Pro 3 is good for up to 31 miles, with speed capped at 15.5mph. 

A quick reminder on e-scooter legality...

While the government is planning to fully legalise e-scooters, at present it is illegal to ride a private e-scooter on public roads. You can still buy a private e-scooter, but you are only legally allowed to use it on private land with the landowner’s permission. 

Are e-scooter's legal in the UK? Move Electric's essential guide

What is it like to ride?

On smoother surfaces the Pro 3 delivers a comfortable ride that you would expect of a device which retails at £799. Introduce the Ducati a more belligerent surface and the e-scooter begins to falter. 

Ride over a small pothole and the Pro 3 shudders through you and on rough terrain it never feels completely settled. The 10-inch tubeless tyres which struggle to counteract the harshness of a bump or rut in the road. 

The turning circle is limited as the handlebars have been set up to allow for only a short distance of travel by comparison to other e-scooters we have tested. While that's not an issue at speed, since you tend to lean into a bend, it does slightly affect handling at lower speeds.

Still, it's otherwise a strong performer. It responds and rides well in tight areas and the throttle button is responsive and engaging, helping you to negotiate tight turns with confidence. There is a small delay from pressing the accelerator until the power kicks in, but it isn’t so obvious that it would get on your nerves. 

With four riding modes the Ducati offers lots of different personalities in terms of riding experience. Pedestrian mode limits the Pro 3 to 4mph, and is more of an assistance mode for when you’re pushing the device. 

Eco mode limits the top speed to 9mph to increase the range of the Pro 3 while also reducing the instantaneous acceleration you get in other modes. The addition of Eco mode is a positive as this feature is less common on e-scooters, and it's quite useful in tight areas.

Comfort mode is the most usable of the four modes, with speed limited to 12mph, offering a good balance between performance and energy efficiency. Sport mode meanwhile delivers a more enlivening experience with the top speed of 15.5mph. There is also a bit more acceleration to add a pleasing amount of entertainment to the ride. 

A unique addition to the Pro 3 set up is Cruise Control. If travelling for a certain speed for a few seconds the system will activate, and will maintain peed without you pressing the accelerator. Either press the brake or the throttle and the mode is deactivated. It's rather intelligent, and definitely adds to the ride experience. 

Beyond its styling, what else makes the Ducati stand out?

The onboard tech is a real treat. Not only are the various modes a great addition, but so too is the digital display that controls the device. 

The large LED display in the centre of the handlebars is crystal clear and all the modes are clearly shown with different lettering such as ‘S+’ for sport. It’s easy to navigate too thanks to the one button at the bottom of the screen, which is used to navigate through the different features. 

The Italian firm has also added a motor block which is integrated into the digital display and prevents theft of the e-scooter. To deactivate the block Ducati provides a unique key which, when pressed on top of the screen, unlocks the device making it ready for use. It’s effectively keyless entry which is used to unlock cars, but for a scooter. 

As you'd expect from an Italian machine, the styling of the Pro 3 is also impressive. The Italian flags and Ducati decals give the e-scooter a cool and contemporary look, while the front light has been neatly integrated into the lower half of the handlebar stem. 

I like it, but are there any downsides I need to know about?

The build quality wasn't as impressive as some machines we've tried. The magnesium frame is solid and secure, but some of the plastics on the base and handlebars didn't feel as solid and premium as they looked. Other machines we've tested, such as the Pure Air Pro LR and the Eskuta kS-450, feel more solid and robust. 

The footboard is a reasonable size, but is wider and shorter than most footboards. This means riding with your feet together is more comfortable, while people who prefer to ride with one foot behind the other may struggle. That's more of a personal preference issue. 

At 17.5kg it certainly isn’t light and although it can be folded and carried we wouldn't recommend taking it on a journey which requires you to carry it for prolonged periods. 

What rivals should I consider?
The Pure Air Pro LR is £50 cheaper than the Ducati Pro 3, has a longer range of 37.2 miles and, in our experience, a slightly more comfortable ride.The standard Pure Air Pro is £300 cheaper than the Ducati Pro 3 and has an identical range of up to 31 miles of range,

Where can I buy one?

The official UK importer for Ducati Urban Mobility is Moov Electric.

Verdict

If you’re looking for a stylish e-scooter that has a great range then the Ducati Pro 3 is a good choice – particularly if you're after some Italian flair. The ride isn't as strong as some rivals, which also offer better value for money. But it's still largely pleasant to ride, has some useful and innovative tech onboard – and, of course, has that oh-so desirable Italian badge.

Ducati Pro 3 specification

Price: £799  
Motor power: Brushless 350W (515W peak output)
Battery: 468Wh
Range: Up to 31 miles
Top speed: 15.5mph
Charge time: 9 hours
Weight: 17.5kg
Max rider weight: 100kg

jason_recliner 14 September 2022

Worst. Ducati. Ever.

This is what happens when We-Dudded-You buys a brand.

