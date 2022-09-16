BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Cake vows to make "truly fossil-free" electric motorbike by 2025
UP NEXT
New 2023 Ford Mustang keeps atmo V8 and manual gearbox

Cake vows to make "truly fossil-free" electric motorbike by 2025

The firm has calculated that 1186kg of CO2 is created during the production of one Cake e-motorbike
Move Electric
News
3 mins read
16 September 2022

Swedish electric motorbike firm Cake has pledged to produce the first "truly fossil-free" electric dirt bike by 2025 – and has produced a new installation to highlight the potential carbon dioxide savings.

The Stockholm manufacturer is working with Swedish energy company Vattenfall on the 'Cleanest Dirt Bike Ever' project, which has been tasked with looking at ways to minimise the carbon emissions from every step of the production and manufacture of a Cake Kalk OR electric off-roader.

The latest e-mobility news in your inbox: subscribe to our FREE newsletter

The two firms have calculated that the 1186kg of carbon dioxide equivalent (CO2e) – or 637 cubic metres worth, if you prefer – are currently created during the production of one of Cake's electric bikes. The two firms have illustrated this by placing a Kalk OR inside a cube that totals the same dimensions.

Move Electric Articles

View all Move Electric articles

Cake boss Steve Ytterborn said: "The popular term fossil free vehicles means greenwash until the entire production has been decarbonized, regardless of the fuel they are running on."

He added: "To understand and tackle our own impact, we have measured the emissions from our entire production chain for one Cake Kalk OR, and started to decarbonize every step to a minimum by 2025. By doing so, our second most important contribution to the planet is to inspire other manufacturers to step up and do the same."

Vattenfall and Cake have been working on the project since last year, which has involved taking the bike apart and trying to assess the CO2e impact of each individual component. That has involved working with Cake's suppliers. The focus for CO2e reduction is currently centred on materials including aluminium, steel, plastic and rubber, along with the production of the controller, motor, battery, suspension and electronics of the bike.

The firm previously announced it was working with Papershell to develop a paper-based natural fibre composite that could replace plastic.

Cake and Vattenfall and working with existing suppliers and taking to at "innovative makers of alternative components and materials". 

The 1186kg of CO2e that Cake claims is produced during the production of a Kalk OR bike is less than the 1334kg CO2e that is created from the production of a 46in LED television – and substantially less than the 23-35 tonnes of CO2e that is produced during the manufacture of an electric car.

For further comparison, Cake says that the production of a pair of jeans created 33kg CO2e and preparing 1kg of beef produces around 60kg CO2. Using a 60-litre tank of petrol in a combustion-engined car creates around 182kg CO2e. 

READ MORE

Subscribe to the Move Electric newsletter

e-CARS

E-cars news and reviews

MG 4 review

Ten electric car myths busted

Video: Can the National Grid cope with a surge in electric vehicles?

e-BIKES

E-bike reviews and news

Ducati MG-20 e-bike review

What to look for when buying an e-bike: Move Electric's top tips

The rise of Volt Bikes: 'when we launched, people thought we were mad'

e-MOTORBIKES

E-motorbike reviews and news

Maeving RM1 electric motorbike review

Q&A: Zapp founder on why electric mopeds are the future

Government plans 2035 ban on new non-zero emission motorbike sales

e-SCOOTERS

E-scooter news and reviews

Ducati Pro 3 e-scooter review

Tier to upgrade e-scooter fleet with a smart 'Parrot'

Q&A: Neuron Mobility's UK boss on e-scooters, safety and helmet selfies

e-WORLD

E-world news

Polestar to supply battery tech to electric boat firm Candela

Engineering giant ABB working on electric Dover-Calais ferry

Up, up and away: even hot air balloons are going electric

Used cars for sale

 Mercedes-Benz CLA 2.1 CLA200d WhiteArt Coupe Euro 6 (s/s) 4dr
2018
£16,990
84,438miles
Diesel
Manual
4
View details
Vauxhall Corsa 1.4 16V SXi Euro 5 5dr (A/C)
2011
£4,299
49,000miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Renault Megane 1.3 TCe GT Line Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2019
£13,995
22,910miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Porsche CAYENNE 3.0T V6 TiptronicS 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2020
£63,990
19,000miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View details
Vauxhall Astra 1.6 16v SRi Manual Euro 5 5dr
2010
£3,495
74,000miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
BMW M3 3.2i Euro 4 2dr
2004
£8,000
189,500miles
Petrol
Manual
2
View details
Toyota Yaris 1.5 VVT-h Design E-CVT Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2017
£13,889
30,900miles
Petrol Hybrid
Automatic
5
View details
Ford C-Max 2.0 TDCi Titanium Powershift Euro 5 5dr
2012
£8,000
30,438miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View details
Mini Hatch 2.0 Cooper S Auto Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2016
£15,995
34,000miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View details
View all used car deals

Advertisement

Latest Drives

01 DS 7 FD 2022 Hero track
DS 7 E-Tense 225 2022 review
DS 7 E-Tense 225 2022 review
GR Corolla Morizo cornering
Toyota GR Corolla 2022 review
Toyota GR Corolla 2022 review
Vauxhall Corsa e Anniversary Edition 519890
Vauxhall Corsa-e Anniversary Edition 2022 UK review
Vauxhall Corsa-e Anniversary Edition 2022 UK review
mg hs phev 43 front tracking
MG HS Plug-in Hybrid 2022 UK review
MG HS Plug-in Hybrid 2022 UK review
range rover 2022 004 cornering front
Range Rover Plug-in Electric Hybrid review
Range Rover Plug-in Electric Hybrid review

View all latest drives

Add a comment…

Latest Drives

01 DS 7 FD 2022 Hero track
DS 7 E-Tense 225 2022 review
DS 7 E-Tense 225 2022 review
GR Corolla Morizo cornering
Toyota GR Corolla 2022 review
Toyota GR Corolla 2022 review
Vauxhall Corsa e Anniversary Edition 519890
Vauxhall Corsa-e Anniversary Edition 2022 UK review
Vauxhall Corsa-e Anniversary Edition 2022 UK review
mg hs phev 43 front tracking
MG HS Plug-in Hybrid 2022 UK review
MG HS Plug-in Hybrid 2022 UK review
range rover 2022 004 cornering front
Range Rover Plug-in Electric Hybrid review
Range Rover Plug-in Electric Hybrid review

View all latest drives