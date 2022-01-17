Bugatti's first EV is an 18mph electric scooter

Bugatti, best known for speed barrier-breaking hypercars such as the 304mph Chiron Super Sport 300+, has revealed its first electric vehicle - an 18mph electric scooter.

The unlikely machine is the result of a partnership between the French brand, which is now controlled by Croatian electric hypercar firm Rimac, and New York-based e-scooter firm Bytech International. The scooter is designed and produced by Bytech, although it has been given an extensive makeover in the style of Bugatti's hypercars.

The Bugatti scooter has three speed settings: Economy (9mph), City (12.5mph) and Sport (18.5mph). It is powered by a 36v, 10ah (0.36kWh) battery, with a claimed range of 22 miles. The battery can be charged while connected to the scooter or removed and plugged in. A full charge takes around four hours on a domestic US plug socket.

Visit Move Electric to read more about e-scooters and other forms of electric transport

The scooter's frame is made from a magnesium alloy and weighs 16kg, and folds up so it can be carried. A large LED display that shows speed, mode and battery light, and also features controls for the headlights. The machine sits on 9in run-flat tyres, and can carry loads of up to 110kg.