Best electric bikes: an e-bike for every budget

As e-mobility becomes more prominent, the electric bicycle market has never been more saturated, and there's now an e-bike for every type of rider. Whether you’re looking to get to work quicker - and less sweaty - or would like a bit of assistance riding to the top of the trails, bicycle brands have recognised that going electric is one of the best ways to get more people on bikes.

Thankfully, gone are the days of electric bikes that look like they’ve been constructed in your neighbour’s shed with an old lawnmower engine and some cable ties. Nowadays, they are far more refined, and as battery and motor technology develops, the standard of e-bikes has improved with it.

You can now expect a decent mileage range from each battery charge, and most bike shops are familiar with the common motor and battery systems, so you won’t have to chance a quick fix with a YouTube video and an electric shock.

But what can you expect for each category of e-bike? Here are some of the best electric bikes you can buy across several categories.

Best hybrid electric bike: Ribble Hybrid AL e

With comfortable 35c tyres and a well-specced groupset, the Ribble Hybrid Al e is one of the most versatile hybrid electric bikes on the market. Hydraulic disc brakes and a wide gear ratio make it a joy to ride, and the Ebikemotion motor and assist system is intuitive and smooth. A mid-priced bike with a premium feature list, it's hard to go wrong either for urban ventures or longer rides in the countryside.

Best city electric bike: Vanmoof S3/X3