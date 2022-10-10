8Tev B12 Roam e-scooter review

Move Electric rating: Four stars out of five

Sell it to me in a sentence…The 8Tev B12 Roam is an impressive electric scooter from British firm 8Tev, that delivers in both ride and quality - albeit with a premium price tag.

8Tev? Tell more more about them…8Tev - that’s eighty EV to be clear - offers a range of electric scooters from two-wheeled machines to e-trikes; they’re about to launch a new four-wheel multi-purpose off-road e-scooter, too.

The B12 Roam sits at the top of the model line-up with the firm also offering the e-scooter in Proxi and Classic trim level. While cheaper than the Roam they offer less range than the range-topping model.

Sounds promising, how far can the B12 go?Stowed neatly underneath the stunning maple ply footboard is a 48V, 13Ah battery which is paired to a 250W rear-mounted motor. Peak power output for the motor is 700W which provides an assured amount of boost when you need it.

The B12 Roam has a range of up to 26 miles but unlike most e-scooters available today, its top speed currently isn’t capped. This means it can travel at a top speed of 21.7mph, which on a two-wheeled electric scooter is pretty brisk.

As a quick reminder, it is currently illegal to use a private e-scooter on public roads. The government is currently working on plans to create a new vehicle category for the machines, and that is expected to feature a maximum top speed of around 15.5mph.

What is it like to ride?Thanks to its larger wheels and wide footboard, the B12 offers a confidence inspiring level of poise and stability. Unlike some e-scooters we have tested previously, the 8Tev footboard is dimensioned with greater width than length.

This means you can ride with both feet together comfortably, allowing you to find a good riding position. It also makes it easier to lean into bends rather than having to rely more on turning the handlebars.

With its larger 12-inch wheels, the B12 rides exceptionally well on smooth road surfaces and deals with pockmarked roads with aplomb. It didn’t seem too unsettled when we aimed it at an aggressive looking pothole either.

The B12 Roam comes with three different ride modes which deploy different amounts of power. Level 1 delivers 30% of the total power output, with the B12 being very easy to ride in this mode as speed is also limited. The thumb-accelerator on the right-hand side of the handlebars lacks a little bit of feel and can stutter before the drive kicks in.