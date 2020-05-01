When Autocar met Senna: 24 hours in the life of a legend

Bridge sees Senna digging deeper into his understatement sack, describing it as "a new corner taken in fifth gear, which is quite fast." Even though I know that means 150mph or more. Then the circuit slows you down through the increasingly tight Priory, Brooklands and Luffield, by which stage speeds are so low that it's impossible to approach the once notorious Woodcote fast enough to make a corner out of it.
Professional to a fault, Senna refuses to compare the new circuit to the old until he has learned more about it. However, he does agree that changes needed to be made: "I liked to drive the old circuit but it was dangerous: didn't feel safe at all as it was so fast."
Still, he is not without fond memories of what was then the fastest grand prix track in the world and says that in one way at least, the new track fails to meet the standards of the old: "One thing that always gave Silverstone a clear identity was its smooth surface, but in the few laps I did today I found it very bumpy."
It wasn't until we were passing the pits that Senna turned up the flame. You only need to look at him to see when Senna gets serious. The talk stopped, his face fixed and where his eyes once twinkled now they blazed, dead ahead as the NSX charged back towards Copse.
As I watched, I thought I might see something that at least hints at what makes him so extraordinary. But, save for his steel expression, I found no help. He sits in the car like your driving instructor told you to, with his arms slightly bent. He leaves the backrest where I set it and moves the squab closer to the pedals so his legs are at a similar stretch to his arms. All textbook stuff, he even holds the wheel at ten to two.
Where he differs from us and, for all I know, everyone else in the world, is in the way he controls the car through corners. Even if you shut off the sight of the circuit flashing by and just concentrate on the way he moves his hands and feet you would still know, without a doubt, that you were in the presence of a master. To Senna the steering and the throttle could just as well be one control. He never moves one without the appropriate adjustment to the other. Even as we slithered ludicrously sideways out of Copse, his hands were so calm and graceful they almost looked slow.
If no one told you he had one in Portugal and another on order in Brazil, it would still be clear that Senna loves the NSX.
But this is one of the first with power steering and automatic transmission in Britain, and as we bowl down Hangar straight at 125mph, the screaming V6 bouncing off its rev limiter as Senna changes manually, he expresses reservations: "The power steering suits the car but automatic transmission is much more personal and I don't think it's a good thing in this car. In other cars and in traffic I like automatic gears, but in the NSX, a manual gearbox is the one to have."
As he speaks he flicks the gear lever back into third, leaves his hand there and aims the NSX at Stowe. We exit broadside at 80mph, a wall of spray pluming behind the Honda as Senna plies an inch-perfect line, just one hand on the wheel.
Smilerforce
Gone but never forgotten.
F1 has always suffered because of his loss.
jammy_rex
Amazing insight
The first grand prix I attended was little under a month after that article was written, mid July at Silverstone... that race had the classic moment of Aryton being driven round by Mansell clutching onto the side of the Williams because he had ran out of fuel on the last lap...
The NSX is one of my favourite all time cars, so to read this piece was an utter joy.... Incredible man - he will never be forgotten....
Peter Cavellini
A cut above.......?
kmurna
1994
Nice article to remember Ayrton Senna at his best, though the year of the race is wrong. It was the 1994 San Marino GP on May 1.
