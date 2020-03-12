McLaren withdraws from Australian GP due to coronavirus

Updated: Race organisers considering 'broader implications' after team's withdrawal
James Attwood, digital editor
12 March 2020

The McLaren Formula 1 team has withdrawn from this weekend’s Australian Grand Prix after one of its team members tested positive for the coronavirus.

The team made the announcement this morning (Thursday), and came in the midst of controversy over the fact that the event in Melbourne was still going ahead despite concerns about the spread of the Covid-19 virus. Australian Grand Prix organisers says they are in discussions with F1 bosses and Australian authorities about the implications of the move.

In a statement, McLaren said: “The team member was tested and self-isolated as soon as they started to show symptoms and will now be treated by local healthcare authorities.

“The team has prepared for this eventuality and has ongoing support in place for its employee, who will now enter a period of quarantine. The team is co-operating with the relevant local authorities to assist their investigations and analysis.

“The decision [to withdraw from the race] has been taken based on a duty of care not only to McLaren F1 employees and partners, but also to the team’s competitors, Formula 1 fans and wider F1 stakeholders.”

In a statement, Australian Grand Prix corporation boss Andrew Westacott said: "The Australian Grand Prix Corporation and Formula 1 have been advised by the Victorian Chief Health Officer of the results of tests relating to eight personnel from the Formula 1 Paddock.

"Of these eight tests, seven individuals have returned a negative result confirming that they do not have the Covid-19 virus. An eighth individual has tested positive for the Covid-19 virus. It has been confirmed that the individual was a member of the McLaren Racing Team. As a result of this, McLaren has announced its withdrawal from the Formula 1 Rolex Australian Grand Prix 2020.

Advertisement
"The AGPC is currently in discussions with Formula 1, the FIA and the Department of Health and Human Services in relation to the broader implications of this test result.

"Additionally, a ninth individual has been assessed and tested for the Covid-19 virus, with the results of this test pending. This individual is not associated with any Formula 1 team, the FIA or associated suppliers.

"The AGPC will provide updates as further details become available."

Formula 1 organisers said: "Formula 1 and the FIA have have been coordinating with all the relevant authorities on the next steps. Our priority is the safety of the fans, the teams and all personnel at the race."

McLaren’s withdrawal will put further pressure on F1 and Australian Grand Prix bosses, who have faced questions over whether the event should be going ahead. Organisers have put a number of measures in place, including scrapping autograph sessions with the drivers.

The decision to go ahead with the race was even criticised by reigning champion Lewis Hamilton. He told reporters that he was “very, very surprised that we are here”. He added: “It's great that we have races, but for me it's shocking that we're all sitting in this room. So many fans are here already and it seems like the rest of the world is reacting, probably a little bit late.”

When asked why he felt the race was continuing, Hamilton added: “Cash is king, but honestly I don’t know.”

Ferrari driver Sebastian Vettel, speaking before McLaren’s announcement, suggested that the drivers could refuse to race if there were further concerns.

The Bahrain Grand Prix, the second race of this season, is due to be staged on 22 March without fans in attendance in an attempt to limit the spread of the coronavirus. It is unlikely the Australian GP will be run without fans being allowed into the circuit, because its urban park setting in Melbourne would most likely lead to fans crowding near the venue to try to watch anyway.

McLaren’s withdrawal throws further doubt over coming races. The new Vietnam Grand Prix is due to be the third race of the season on 5 April, but it seems unlikely to go ahead due to limitations on large gatherings introduced by the government there. The Chinese GP, due to follow that event in April, has already been postponed. Following that, the new Dutch Grand Prix is scheduled for 3 May, followed by the Spanish GP on 10 May.

How coronavirus is affecting other motorsport

Formula E recently suspended its season for two months after a number of events, including races in Italy and Indonesia, were postponed due to limits on public gatherings by the governments of those countries.

MotoGP has already had to radically rework its calendar several times following the postponement of several early-season races.

The next round of the FIA World Endurance Championship, due to take place at Sebring in Florida on 20 March, has now been cancelled following the US government’s announcement of a travel ban covering most of Europe (but excluding the UK).

Comments
4

xxxx

12 March 2020

..but I think this is the beginning of the end of the 2020 season, certainly till late summer/ Autumn.   

V12smig

12 March 2020

To currently continue with mass public gatherings, either at sporting or commercial (is their a difference..) events is putting revenue ahead of public health and safety.  

voyager12

12 March 2020

Spoiled by Corona.

jonboy4969

12 March 2020

Its been called off now

