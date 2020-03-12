McLaren withdraws from Australian GP due to coronavirus

The McLaren Formula 1 team has withdrawn from this weekend’s Australian Grand Prix after one of its team members tested positive for the coronavirus.
The team made the announcement this morning (Thursday), and came in the midst of controversy over the fact that the event in Melbourne was still going ahead despite concerns about the spread of the Covid-19 virus. Australian Grand Prix organisers says they are in discussions with F1 bosses and Australian authorities about the implications of the move.
In a statement, McLaren said: “The team member was tested and self-isolated as soon as they started to show symptoms and will now be treated by local healthcare authorities.
“The team has prepared for this eventuality and has ongoing support in place for its employee, who will now enter a period of quarantine. The team is co-operating with the relevant local authorities to assist their investigations and analysis.
“The decision [to withdraw from the race] has been taken based on a duty of care not only to McLaren F1 employees and partners, but also to the team’s competitors, Formula 1 fans and wider F1 stakeholders.”
In a statement, Australian Grand Prix corporation boss Andrew Westacott said: "The Australian Grand Prix Corporation and Formula 1 have been advised by the Victorian Chief Health Officer of the results of tests relating to eight personnel from the Formula 1 Paddock.
"Of these eight tests, seven individuals have returned a negative result confirming that they do not have the Covid-19 virus. An eighth individual has tested positive for the Covid-19 virus. It has been confirmed that the individual was a member of the McLaren Racing Team. As a result of this, McLaren has announced its withdrawal from the Formula 1 Rolex Australian Grand Prix 2020.
Join the debate
xxxx
Not one to go over the top
..but I think this is the beginning of the end of the 2020 season, certainly till late summer/ Autumn.
V12smig
Revenue
To currently continue with mass public gatherings, either at sporting or commercial (is their a difference..) events is putting revenue ahead of public health and safety.
voyager12
Sponsored by Heineken...
Spoiled by Corona.
jonboy4969
Its been called off now
Its been called off now
Add your comment