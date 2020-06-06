Martin Brundle: how to get Formula 1 back on track

Formula 1 fans in 80 countries are missing Martin Brundle. He’s missing them too, so much so that he swears he’ll never again complain about having to stand in airport security queues on his way to lead Sky Sports’ worldwide coverage of a grand prix season.

As arguably the most authoritative pundit in the world of F1 – who drove 158 grands prix, raced Ayrton Senna and partnered Michael Schumacher in his pomp – Brundle has already enthusiastically signed up to cover every 2020 race that can be squeezed into an abbreviated season. Chance would be a fine thing…

We’re chatting shortly after F1’s authorities issued their latest proposal about starting the 2020 season: behind closed doors at the Red Bull Ring in Austria on 5 July. It has since been confirmed that the season will start with two races in Austria, followed by six more races in Europe – including a double-header at Silverstone in August.

When we speak that's not yet certain, but speaking from his home in King’s Lynn, Norfolk, Brundle, who has never been an F1 yesman, gives the plan an enthusiastic thumbs-up. “It’s great,” he says. “The sport has been needing a template it could work with. I’ve been talking to team bosses who reckon it will take three to five weeks just to get factories running again. And there’s a whole load of logistics to go through. How do teams travel? If they do, can they come home? Will people need virus testing? What about PPE? It’s definitely time to get started on this stuff.”

Brundle particularly likes the idea of going to Austria first, because it gives F1 the chance to “control its own train set”, as he puts it. “The circuit is owned by Red Bull,” he explains, “one of F1’s biggest supporters. There won’t be any issue of crowd control and there’s a large military airfield right next door. Some people think the lack of spectators might make things seem a bit half-hearted, but my sense is that people – teams and spectators – just crave normality. They know there’s no substitute for real racing.”