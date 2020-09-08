Lewis Hamilton to enter team in new Extreme E series

Six-time Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton will enter a team in the new Extreme E electric off-road racing championship when it begins next year.

The British racer will back the X44 team – named for his F1 car number – in the one-make series for 536bhp four-wheel-drive spaceframe racers.

Created by Formula E founder Alejandro Agag, Extreme E has been developed to highlight environmental issues and will stage a series of ‘X Prix’ events in five remote, environmentally damaged locations.

“It will be fun to have a different role from being the team driver,” said Hamilton. “What's most appealing, though, is that Extreme E will be not only raising awareness of some of the most critical environmental issues facing our planet but also doing something about it through working with local charitable organisations.”

He added: “Every single one of us has the power to make a difference, and it means to much to me that I can using my love of racing, together with my love for our planet, to have a positive impact.”

Extreme E teams are required to field two-driver teams comprising one male and one female. While there's no word on who will drive for X44 when the series starts early next year, the team indicated it will “provide opportunities to the next generation of drivers”.

X44 is the eighth team to sign up to Extreme E, joining a list including Formula E teams Techeetah, Abt, HWA and Andretti, plus leading US squad Chip Ganassi Racing.

