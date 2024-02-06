BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: French start-up to race striking hybrid at Pikes Peak
UP NEXT
Mixed messaging and misinformation threatens EV transition

French start-up to race striking hybrid at Pikes Peak

Quarkus, established in 2020, claims 493bhp per tonne from its four-cylinder P3 sports car
Charlie Martin Autocar
News
2 mins read
6 February 2024

French start-up Quarkus, established in November 2020, has announced it will enter a modified version of its P3 sports car in this year’s Pikes Peak International Hill Climb.

The P3 is a mid-engined two-seater claimed by its maker to have been developed entirely in-house.

It's underpinned by a carbonfibre chassis and is powered by a mild-hybrid four-cylinder engine of indeterminate capacity, said to produce 296bhp.

Related articles

The entire package weighs 600kg, giving the car a power-to-weight ratio of 493bhp per tonne – higher than the Porsche 911 GT3 RS (357bhp per tonne) but below the plug-in hybrid Ferrari 296 GTB (557bhp per tonne).

A multi-year testing programme began last month at Circuit des Ecuyers, located between Paris and Reims in France, and it has since completed another session at Pôle Mécanique Alès Cévennes near Montpellier.

Its first real trial, however, will come in Colorado, the US, in June. It will be piloted by test driver Bruce Jouanny, who has previously raced at Le Mans and in various touring car series.

Quarkus Pikes Peak rear quarter

“We often hear about real-world testing, and you couldn't dream of a better place to do that than Pikes Peak,” said Jouanny. “It's a road course but with very specific constraints: the altitude, the bumps, the hairpin corners, along with fast sections, not to mention the drop-offs.”

Quarkus's goal doesn't appear to be overall victory but instead to accelerate the development of the P3, which is scheduled to enter production in 2026.

Founder Damien Alfano said in a statement: “To take on Pikes Peak while the first development prototype has just been presented is clearly not a reasonable idea. No constructor does that.”

He said it's instead an incredible opportunity to boost the development of the Quarkus”, with "three months to complete what normally would take nine”.

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

jeep avenger review 2024 01 tracking front
Jeep Avenger
7
Jeep Avenger
hyundai i20 review 2023 01 cornering front
Hyundai i20
7
Hyundai i20
Toyota Yaris front lead
Toyota Yaris
8
Toyota Yaris
nissan juke hybrid review 2024 01 cornering front
Nissan Juke
7
Nissan Juke
subaru crosstreck review 2024 01 tracking front
Subaru Crosstrek
7
Subaru Crosstrek

View all car reviews

Back to top

The brand’s entry will be supported by RD Limited, the motorsport outfit run by Pikes Peak regular (and fellow Frenchman) Romain Dumas.

In 2018, Dumas set the hillclimb’s record time of 7min 57.148sec behind the wheel of the electric Volkswagen ID R prototype.

Charlie Martin

Charlie Martin Autocar
Title: Editorial Assistant, Autocar

As a reporter, Charlie plays a key role in setting the news agenda for the automotive industry. He joined Autocar in July 2022 after a nine-month stint as an apprentice with sister publication, What Car?. He's previously contributed to The Intercooler, and placed second in Hagerty’s 2019 Young Writer competition with a MG Metro 6R4 feature

He is the proud owner of a Fiat Panda 100HP, and hopes to one day add a lightweight sports car like a Caterham Seven or a Lotus Elise S1 to his collection.

used cars for sale

Audi A4 2.0 TDI 35 S Line S Tronic Euro 6 (s/s) 4dr
2020
£20,995
39,737miles
Diesel
Automatic
4
Honda Civic 2.0 VTEC Turbo Type R GT Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2019
£23,644
53,000miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Audi S3 2.0 TFSI S Tronic Quattro Euro 6 (s/s) 4dr
2020
£28,990
40,021miles
Petrol
Automatic
4
Vauxhall Corsa 1.2 Turbo SRi Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2021
£12,432
16,133miles
Petrol
Manual
5
BMW 1 SERIES 1.6 116i Sport Auto Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2013
£6,990
80,000miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
Audi A3 2.5 TFSI Sportback S Tronic Quattro Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2019
£38,489
36,150miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
Mazda CX-30 2.0 SKYACTIV-X MHEV Sport Lux Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2020
£16,995
21,059miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Mercedes-Benz A Class 1.5 A180d Sport (Executive) 7G-DCT Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2020
£18,769
17,818miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
Kia VENGA 1.4 1 Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2016
£7,250
30,000miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Next
Prev
View all cars
Powered By

Advertisement
Add a comment…

Latest Reviews

jeep avenger review 2024 01 tracking front
Jeep Avenger
7
Jeep Avenger
hyundai i20 review 2023 01 cornering front
Hyundai i20
7
Hyundai i20
Toyota Yaris front lead
Toyota Yaris
8
Toyota Yaris
nissan juke hybrid review 2024 01 cornering front
Nissan Juke
7
Nissan Juke
subaru crosstreck review 2024 01 tracking front
Subaru Crosstrek
7
Subaru Crosstrek

View all car reviews