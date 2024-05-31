Coventry in talks to host closed-road World Rallycross event

The FIA World Rallycross Championship (WRX) is in “advanced talks” about staging an event on the Coventry ring road in 2025– which would be the first international-level street race in the UK for 35 years.

The event would be held as part of the annual Coventry Motorfest, which will celebrate its 10th anniversary this weekend.

The Motorfest mixes static displays with demonstration runs and a timed sprint event using a 1.1-mile course laid out on a section of the city’s Ringway circular.

Motorfest officials say that a proposed rallycross circuit has been drafted by Driven International with from top rallycross driver Kevin Hansen, and that they have entered talks with Rallycross Promoter, the organisation that runs WorldRX.

Coventry City Council recently released a list of transport innovation projects for which it was seeking support that confirmed it has supported a feasibility study on an FIA-certified 6R rallycross course.

The proposed course would start on Greyfriars Road next to the city’s market before an anticlockwise loop that takes in a section of the Ringway before taking returning up Greyfriars Road.

The joker loop – an extended section of track all cars must tackle one per race – would be located under the junction of the Ringway and Croft Road.