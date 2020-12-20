BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Lewis Hamilton wins 2020 BBC Sports Personality award
UP NEXT
Stroke of genius: why car signwriting is making a comeback

Lewis Hamilton wins 2020 BBC Sports Personality award

Mercedes-AMG racer honoured after his record-breaking success in F1 season
James Attwood, digital editor
News
1 min read
20 December 2020

Seven-time Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton has won this year’s BBC Sports Personality of the Year, the second time he has received the honour.

The Stevenage driver received the award at the end of a season in which he broke Michael Schumacher’s record of 91 race wins – he now has 95 – and tied the German’s record seven titles.Mercedes-AMG F1 ace Hamilton won the award in a public vote. Liverpool FC captain Jordan Henderson was runner-up, with jockey Hollie Doyle third.

Hamilton previously won the BBC award in 2014, and has also finished runner-up four times.

Hamilton said: “I wasn’t expecting this knowing there were so many great contenders.” He also paid tribute to front line workers for their efforts this year.

Hamilton is now one of four people to have won the Sports Personality award twice, including fellow F1 champions Nigel Mansell and Damon Hill. Tennis star Andy Murray has a record three wins.

F1 legends Stirling Moss and Jackie Stewart have both also won the award, while John Surtees – the only driver to win world titles on two and four wheels – was honoured for his success in motorcycle racing.

READ MORE

How Lewis Hamilton became an F1 record breaker

F1 2020: Hamilton secures record-equalling seventh championship

Opinion: why it should be Sir Lewis for seven-time champ

Advertisement
Advertisement

Find an Autocar review

Latest Drives

Audi A3 TFSIe 2020 UK first drive review - hero front
Audi A3 Sportback 40 TFSIe 2020 UK review
Mercedes S-Class S500 2020 (LHD) UK first drive review - hero front
Mercedes-Benz S-Class S500 4Matic L 2020 UK review
Nissan GT-R Nismo 2020 UK first drive review - hero front
Nissan GT-R Nismo 2020 UK review
BMW 5 Series M550i 2020 UK first drive - hero front
BMW 5 Series M550i 2020 UK review
Dacia Sandero TCE 90 2021 UK first drive review - hero front
Dacia Sandero 1.0 TCE 90 2020 UK review

View all latest drives

Add a comment…

Find an Autocar car review

Latest Drives

Audi A3 TFSIe 2020 UK first drive review - hero front
Audi A3 Sportback 40 TFSIe 2020 UK review
Mercedes S-Class S500 2020 (LHD) UK first drive review - hero front
Mercedes-Benz S-Class S500 4Matic L 2020 UK review
Nissan GT-R Nismo 2020 UK first drive review - hero front
Nissan GT-R Nismo 2020 UK review
BMW 5 Series M550i 2020 UK first drive - hero front
BMW 5 Series M550i 2020 UK review
Dacia Sandero TCE 90 2021 UK first drive review - hero front
Dacia Sandero 1.0 TCE 90 2020 UK review

View all latest drives