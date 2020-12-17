Former Volkswagen R boss becomes Williams CEO

Williams Racing has a new CEO: Jost Capito, former head of Volkswagen’s R performance division.

The struggling Formula 1 team, which finished last in the constructors' championship for the third year in a row this season, has made the appointment as part of wider management changes, with the aim of becoming more competitive.

Current acting team principal Simon Roberts will now be employed in the role on a permanent basis, the team has confirmed. He will report to Capito, who in turn will report to Matthew Savage, chairman of Williams and its new owner, private investment firm Dorilton Capital.

Savage said in a statement: “We are excited to welcome Jost Capito as the new CEO of Williams Racing. He is an experienced and competitive individual, who has built winning teams and is a winner in his own right. He understands the Williams heritage and will work well with the team in pursuit of our objective to return to the front of the grid.”

Capito, 62, stepped down from his role as head of Volkswagen’s R division in December. He has held a number of key positions in motorsport, too, including serving three years as director of motorsport for the Volkswagen brand, during which time he led the company to three FIA World Rally Championships. He also served a brief stint as CEO of McLaren Racing in 2016.

Capito said it is “an honour to be a part of the future of this storied team, and one that carries such a poignant name in the sport, so I approach this challenge with great respect and with a huge amount of relish."

