BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Former Volkswagen R boss becomes Williams CEO
UP NEXT
Vauxhall Vivaro Campervan revealed, EV version due in 2021

Former Volkswagen R boss becomes Williams CEO

Jost Capito joins Williams Racing in February, Simon Roberts retained as team principal
Autocar
News
2 mins read
17 December 2020

Williams Racing has a new CEO: Jost Capito, former head of Volkswagen’s R performance division. 

The struggling Formula 1 team, which finished last in the constructors' championship for the third year in a row this season, has made the appointment as part of wider management changes, with the aim of becoming more competitive. 

Current acting team principal Simon Roberts will now be employed in the role on a permanent basis, the team has confirmed. He will report to Capito, who in turn will report to Matthew Savage, chairman of Williams and its new owner, private investment firm Dorilton Capital. 

Savage said in a statement: “We are excited to welcome Jost Capito as the new CEO of Williams Racing. He is an experienced and competitive individual, who has built winning teams and is a winner in his own right.  He understands the Williams heritage and will work well with the team in pursuit of our objective to return to the front of the grid.” 

Capito, 62, stepped down from his role as head of Volkswagen’s R division in December. He has held a number of key positions in motorsport, too, including serving three years as director of motorsport for the Volkswagen brand, during which time he led the company to three FIA World Rally Championships. He also served a brief stint as CEO of McLaren Racing in 2016. 

Capito said it is “an honour to be a part of the future of this storied team, and one that carries such a poignant name in the sport, so I approach this challenge with great respect and with a huge amount of relish."

READ MORE

Meeting Jost Capito, the man behind Volkswagen's R division

Exclusive: Williams F1 team outlines bold recovery plan

Advertisement
Advertisement

Find an Autocar review

Latest Drives

BMW 5 Series M550i 2020 UK first drive - hero front
BMW 5 Series M550i 2020 UK review
Dacia Sandero TCE 90 2021 UK first drive review - hero front
Dacia Sandero 1.0 TCE 90 2020 UK review
Peugeot 5008 2020 UK First Drive review - hero front
Peugeot 5008 2.0 BlueHDI 180 2021 UK review
Peugeot 3008 Hybrid 2021 UK review - hero front
Peugeot 3008 Hybrid 225 2021 UK review
Ford Mustang Mach E 2021 UK first drive review - hero front
Ford Mustang Mach-E 2021 review

View all latest drives

Add a comment…

Find an Autocar car review

Latest Drives

BMW 5 Series M550i 2020 UK first drive - hero front
BMW 5 Series M550i 2020 UK review
Dacia Sandero TCE 90 2021 UK first drive review - hero front
Dacia Sandero 1.0 TCE 90 2020 UK review
Peugeot 5008 2020 UK First Drive review - hero front
Peugeot 5008 2.0 BlueHDI 180 2021 UK review
Peugeot 3008 Hybrid 2021 UK review - hero front
Peugeot 3008 Hybrid 225 2021 UK review
Ford Mustang Mach E 2021 UK first drive review - hero front
Ford Mustang Mach-E 2021 review

View all latest drives