BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Qatar added to 2021 F1 calendar as part of long-term deal
UP NEXT
Nearly new buying guide: Skoda Kodiaq

Qatar added to 2021 F1 calendar as part of long-term deal

Arabian country will host its first grand prix in November as prelude to 10-year deal from 2023
James Attwood, digital editor
News
2 mins read
30 September 2021

Formula 1 bosses have added a race in Qatar to this year’s calendar, which effectively previews a 10-year deal for the country to hold a race from 2023.

The event at the Losail International Circuit just outside of the capital city of Doha will be held on 21 November this year. It will be the first of three races in the Middle East to end the season, ahead of the new Saudi Arabian Grand Prix on 5 December and the Abu Dhabi finale on 12 December.

The new event, which will take place on the originally scheduled date of the now-cancelled Australian Grand Prix, returns the much-adjusted 2021 F1 calendar to 22 races – just one short of the originally planed total of 23.

Autocar Motorsport

View all motorsport news and opinion

In a statement, F1 bosses said the “strong will” shown by Qatari officials to stage the event at short notice helps to spark “the vision for a longer partnership” that led to the 10-year agreement.

Qatar will host the football World Cup next year and believes that F1 can be its showcase sport after that tournament.

While this year’s race will be held at the 3.343-mile Losail circuit, F1 bosses said that discussions are ongoing about the location of the race from 2023. Possibly a street circuit in Doha is being considered.

The Losail circuit opened in 2004 and has been a fixture on the MotoGP calendar since then. It has also hosted rounds of the World Touring Car Championship and the now-defunct GP2 Asia series.

Qatar recently secured a deal with the organisers of the Geneva motor show to stage a biennial Qatar Geneva International Motor Show, which will begin in 2022 or 2023.

READ MORE

Geneva motor show to spawn biennial Qatar event

F1 2021: Lewis Hamilton wins his 100th GP

Japanese GP cancelled due to pandemic

Used cars for sale

 Suzuki Splash 1.0 Sz2 5dr
2014
£3,490
49,850miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Vauxhall Corsa 1.0 Ecoflex Sting 3dr [ac]
2015
£3,795
80,287miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Dacia Sandero 0.9 Tce Ambiance 5dr [start Stop]
2016
£3,800
79,998miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Citroen C3 1.2 Vti Selection 5dr
2014
£3,995
86,500miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Citroen C1 1.0i Vt 3dr
2014
£3,999
24,616miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Volkswagen Up 1.0 Take Up 3dr
2014
£3,999
74,934miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Vauxhall Corsa 1.4 Sxi 5dr [ac]
2014
£4,000
91,936miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Ford Ka 1.2 Studio 3dr [start Stop]
2014
£4,000
66,804miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Vauxhall Corsa 1.0 Ecoflex S 3dr
2014
£4,100
40,168miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
View all used car deals

Advertisement

Latest Drives

1 Audi Q8 TFSI e 2021 uk FD hero front

Audi Q8 60 TFSIe 2021 UK review

1 Mercedes AMG GLE 63S 2021 UK FD hero front

Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 S 2021 UK review

1 Caterham Seven 170 R 2021 UK FD hero front

Caterham Seven 170 R 2021 UK review

Porsche 911 GTS frontrack

Porsche 911 GTS 2021 review

1 Ford Kuga Ecoblue MHEV 2021 UK first drive hero front

Ford Kuga 2.0 EcoBlue MHEV 2021 UK review

View all latest drives

Join the debate

Comments
2
Add a comment…
567 30 September 2021

Is F1 drivers stll going to 'take the knee' to fight racism when Qatar has modern day slavery? Nothing is going to be done about it which shows that certain F1 drivers age just virtue signalling.

Peter Cavellini 30 September 2021

Just shows there is a way to do things, and it'll be nice to see different Tracks rather than the usual ones we see year In year out.

Latest Drives

1 Audi Q8 TFSI e 2021 uk FD hero front

Audi Q8 60 TFSIe 2021 UK review

1 Mercedes AMG GLE 63S 2021 UK FD hero front

Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 S 2021 UK review

1 Caterham Seven 170 R 2021 UK FD hero front

Caterham Seven 170 R 2021 UK review

Porsche 911 GTS frontrack

Porsche 911 GTS 2021 review

1 Ford Kuga Ecoblue MHEV 2021 UK first drive hero front

Ford Kuga 2.0 EcoBlue MHEV 2021 UK review

View all latest drives