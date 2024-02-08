Future of F1 British Grand Prix secure until 2034

The British Grand Prix will remain on the Formula 1 calendar until at least 2034 after Silverstone secured a 10-year extension to its current deal.

The new deal secures the long-term future of the event at the 3.6-mile Northamptonshire circuit, which hosted the first-ever round of the Formula 1 World Championship in 1950.

A record 480,000 fans attended the event across the weekend last year.

Silverstone’s current deal was due to expire at the end of the 2024 F1 season, making it the last remaining race on the schedule yet to secure a long-term deal.

While the British GP is a cornerstone of the calendar, F1 bosses had introduced a series of new races on street circuits in recent years, including Miami and Las Vegas. Meanwhile, the Spanish GP will switch from Barcelona to a new street circuit around a convention centre on the outskirts of Madrid.

Peter Digby, chairman of the British Racing Drivers’ Club, which owns Silverstone, said the extension “will provide a solid base for the further development of the venue as we continue to improve and transform the circuit into a year-round international motorsport and leisure destination”.

F1 boss Stefano Domenicali added that he was “delighted” with the deal, calling Silverstone “an iconic venue at the heart of F1 history”.

F1 chiefs have worked recently to secure long-term deals with many established events.

The Japanese GP recently secured an extension to run at Suzuka until 2029 and the Austrian, Canadian, Hungarian and Australian GPs have all secured deals running to 2030 or beyond.

The races in Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Bahrain all have deals of similar lengths.

The F1 calendar has been expanded in recent years to accommodate the new races, and this year will feature a record 24 events.

This year’s British GP is set to take place on 7 July.