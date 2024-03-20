BACK TO ALL NEWS
Stirling Moss's life to be celebrated at Westminster Abbey
Stirling Moss's life to be celebrated at Westminster Abbey

More than 2000 guests will attend a service of thanksgiving for the British racing hero
The life of motor racing legend Sir Stirling Moss will be celebrated at a special service of thanksgiving at Westminster Abbey later this year.

Britain’s first true motorsport superstar, who won numerous grands prix and enjoyed success in other disciplines, died on Easter Sunday 2020 during the Covid-19 pandemic and this will be the first major public celebration of his life.

The ceremony will be held at Westminster Abbey in London on Wednesday, 8 May with more than 2000 people in attendance. Moss’s family will also make 722 tickets – referencing the number of his 1955 Mille Miglia-winning Mercedes-Benz 300 SLR – available to the general public.

Speakers at the service will include Sir Jackie Stewart and the Duke of Richmond.

A selection of cars from Moss’s incredible career, including the 300 SLR, will be on display outside the Abbey on the day of the event. Two further Mercedes linked to Moss – a 300 SL Gullwing Coupé and a W196 – will be on display in the Royal Automobile Club for a week from 9 May.

Moss won an incredible 212 of the 529 races he contested during his long career, including 16 Formula 1 World Championship grands prix. He is regarded as one of the greatest drivers to never win the F1 World Championship, finishing runner-up on four occasions.

Moss also enjoyed numerous successes in other disciplines, including victory in the 1955 Mille Miglia and the Targa Florio.

