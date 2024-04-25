BACK TO ALL NEWS
Official: Adrian Newey to leave Red Bull

It has been confirmed that the acclaimed designer is leaving the dominant Formula 1 team
James Attwood
1 May 2024

Red Bull Racing design guru Adrian Newey, whose cars have dominated Formula 1 for decades, will leave the squad in the first quarter of next year – and he will spend his final months with the firm finishing its planned RB17 hypercar.

The 65-year-old joined the energy drinks giant's Formula 1 squad in 2006 and has been instrumental in its rise to becoming one of the sport's leading outfits. During his 19 years with Red Bull, the squad has claimed seven drivers' championships, six constructors' titles and 117 victories.

Newey isn't directly employed as part of the Red Bull Racing operation but has been chief technology officer of the Red Bull Technology Group, and since 2014 his brief has been widened to include other projects outside of F1. That job shift was, in part, to fend off a major push for Newey's services from Ferrari.

As part of his Red Bull Technology Group role, Newey was involved in the development of the Aston Martin Valkyrie hypercar and has since begun work on Red Bull's first hypercar, named the RB17. That car, due to be revealed this year, is a 1250bhp V8 mild hybrid with a claimed £5 million price and is designed primarily for track-day use.

In a release announcing Newey's departure, Red Bull Racing said he would "step back" from his F1 duties to "focus on final development and delivery" of the RB17 and he will "remain involved in and committed to this exciting project until its completion".

In a statement, Newey said it had been "a great honour to have played a key role" in Red Bull's F1 success, but he added: "I feel now is an opportune moment to hand that baton over to others and to seek new challenges for myself."

Since joining Red Bull, Newey has designed a string of title winners for Sebastian Vettel and Max Verstappen. His 2023 car is the most dominant in F1 history. Before joining the squad, he previously designed F1 race and title winners for Williams and McLaren.

Team boss Christian Horner said: "When Adrian joined Red Bull, he was already a superstar designer. Two decades later, he leaves as a true legend." Horner added that the RB17 will "be a fitting testament and legacy to his time with us."

German title Auto Motor und Sport first revealed Newey's plans to leave Red Bull last week, which the BBC has subsequently reported to be linked to the controversial situation surrounding misconduct allegations against Horner. Earlier this year, an investigation cleared Horner of any wrongdoing, although the complainant has since appealed that decision.

The situation with Horner is said to have sparked a power struggle within Red Bull that has left Newey unhappy.

Subsequent reports before Newey's departure suggest that recent negotiations have focused on the length of his 'gardening leave', although it is unclear if Newey will pursue another job or simply chose to retire from F1 and focus on other projects and interests.

Newey will have plenty of options. He has strongly been linked with a move to Ferrari - setting up a dream partnership with Lewis Hamilton - and has a job offer from Aston Martin.

James Attwood

James Attwood, digital editor
Title: Acting magazine editor

James is Autocar's acting magazine editor. Having served in that role since June 2023, he is in charge of the day-to-day running of the world's oldest car magazine, and regularly interviews some of the biggest names in the industry to secure news and features, such as his world exclusive look into production of Volkswagen currywurst. Really.

Before first joining Autocar in 2017, James spent more than a decade in motorsport journalist, working on Autosport, autosport.com, F1 Racing and Motorsport News, covering everything from club rallying to top-level international events. He also spent 18 months running Move Electric, Haymarket's e-mobility title, where he developed knowledge of the e-bike and e-scooter markets. 

Symanski 1 May 2024

The Verstappens are apparently trying to run the team and control it for themselves, with Marko.   Now they've lost their top designer.

 

They'll learn how badly they've messed up.

 

But Mercedes are also reportedly offering Max a stupid amount of money to replace Hamilton with.   After what Toto did to Brawn with his coup to take over Mercedes they deserve each other.

 

Peter Cavellini 27 April 2024

He could go to Ferrari just in time for Hamilton's arrival, and design a car for his Swansong season before his retirement,what a story, Film that would be hmmm?

Boris9119 26 April 2024

Can't help but feel the 'misconduct allegations' story has more to it than has been made public. There's been way too much unrest from Max, his father, Helmut, Horner and now Newey for it to be as simple as RedBull has suggested?

