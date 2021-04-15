BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Can Amazon deliver closer racing in F1?
UP NEXT
Nearly new buying guide: Dacia Sandero

Can Amazon deliver closer racing in F1?

Former Ferrari chief mechanic Rob Smedley is helping the online giant produce fan-friendly tech insights
Autocar
News
3 mins read
15 April 2021

Formula 1 is a sport awash with data, but it can all be a bit distancing for the average fan? How can you make sense of the millions of tiny nuggets of info being generated by a car hurtling past at 200mph?

Well, Amazon can. Or at least Amazon Web Services (AWS), which has for the past two years partnered with Formula 1 itself to analyse the cars in real time, and to turn all that bewildering data into facts, or at least predictions, that can actually bring F1 fans a little closer to the sport.

Rob Smedley is these days Formula 1’s director of data systems, but you’ll be more familiar with him as the voice in Felipe Massa’s ear during the Brazilian driver’s long career at Ferrari. Smedley is effectively a gamekeeper turned data poacher and has convinced the F1 team bosses to share live telemetry data with Amazon, which is combined with GPS tracking and other outside information so that, through a convoluted but millisecond-fast system of cloud computing and ‘machine-learning’ computers, AWS can – with genuine accuracy – predict when one driver might be close enough to another for a wheel-to-wheel battle to begin.

Given that Smedley would once have tried to keep that very data close to his own chest, it’s surprising to hear that the current F1 bosses were actually happy to share. “The teams are clever enough, and switched on enough, to realise that although they are giving something away, the net effect of what happens for F1 as a whole is much bigger,” Smedley tells Autocar. 

According to Smedley, great care is taken to ensure both that the data can’t be mined by teams looking to more closely compare their car with a rival’s, and that the on-screen graphics are actually what the fans want, rather than just a blizzard of numbers. He says: “There’s a balance you need to strike, between pushing lots of data – which maybe myself and 10 other people in the world might be interested in – and giving the fans information that draws them in. We’ve been listening very carefully to the fans on this, to see what it is they want.”

What they want, as Smedley acknowledges, is not actually data but that wheel-to-wheel action. More of which may be coming as we head towards the 2022 F1 season and new aerodynamic rules – honed by F1 with Amazon’s computing help in virtual, computational fluid dynamics wind tunnels – which have been designed to allow the cars to race more closely. In the meantime, AWS and F1 will be trying to keep viewers engaged with more on-screen insights, such as how hard a driver is pushing their car, relative to its potential, as well as braking performance – showing how close to the apex of a corner a driver is slamming on the anchors. These new ‘Insights’ as AWS calls them, will be on screen for the first time at this weekend’s Emillia Romagna Grand Prix at Imola. 

Of course, there’s an inherent danger in getting too caught up in data and statistics (as Amazon’s 2020 ‘Greatest Driver Ever’ rating, which thanks to stats saw the likes of Heikki Kovalinen and Jarno Trulli in the top 10, rather proved…) but if AWS’s computing power can genuinely help F1 bring closer racing to the screen, it could be the best Amazon delivery ever.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Find an Autocar review

Latest Drives

1 Porsche Panamera Turbo S E Hybrid ST 2021 UK FD hero front

Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid Sport Turismo 2021 UK review

DMAX LAUNCH PRESS 14 4 21 NUMBER 079

Isuzu D-Max V-Cross 2021 UK review

1 Mercedes S Class S400d 2021 UK FD hero front

Mercedes-Benz S400d 4Matic L AMG Line 2021 UK review

1 Dacia Sandero BiFuel 2021 UK first drive hero front

Dacia Sandero TCe 100 Bi-Fuel 2021 UK review

1 Skoda Enyaq 2021 LHD UK first drive hero front

Skoda Enyaq iV 2021 UK review

View all latest drives

Back to top

Used cars for sale

 Fiat Punto 1.2 Pop+ 3dr
2015
£3,183
74,554miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Fiat Panda 1.2 Pop 5dr
2015
£3,490
84,110miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Vauxhall Corsa 1.2 Design 5dr [ac]
2014
£3,495
70,917miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Dacia Sandero 1.2 16v Ambiance 5dr
2014
£3,495
49,943miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Dacia Sandero 1.2 16v Laureate 5dr
2014
£3,499
64,525miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Fiat Panda 1.2 Pop 5dr
2014
£3,631
39,040miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Suzuki Alto 1.0 Sz 5dr
2015
£3,690
29,655miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Fiat 500 1.2 Pop 3dr [start Stop]
2014
£3,699
65,623miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Vauxhall Corsa 1.0 Ecoflex S 3dr
2014
£3,700
45,000miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details

Advertisement

Join the debate

Comments
1
Add a comment…
Captain_Planet 15 April 2021

This is definitely not an advert for Amazon, repeat definitely not and Amazon advert. 

Find an Autocar car review

Latest Drives

1 Porsche Panamera Turbo S E Hybrid ST 2021 UK FD hero front

Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid Sport Turismo 2021 UK review

DMAX LAUNCH PRESS 14 4 21 NUMBER 079

Isuzu D-Max V-Cross 2021 UK review

1 Mercedes S Class S400d 2021 UK FD hero front

Mercedes-Benz S400d 4Matic L AMG Line 2021 UK review

1 Dacia Sandero BiFuel 2021 UK first drive hero front

Dacia Sandero TCe 100 Bi-Fuel 2021 UK review

1 Skoda Enyaq 2021 LHD UK first drive hero front

Skoda Enyaq iV 2021 UK review

View all latest drives