Can't keep a good Dan down: Cammish on his third Carrera Cup win

There was no shortage of surprise driver moves leading up to the 2021 British Touring Car Championship season, and one of the biggest concerned a title contender who suddenly found himself without a seat.

Two-time Porsche Carrera Cup GB champion Dan Cammish had been drafted in by Team Dynamics and Honda ahead of the 2018 campaign to replace Gordon Shedden after the Scot switched to the World Touring Car Cup.

He had had big shoes to fill, succeeding a triple champion, but did so with aplomb. Close to taking pole position on his debut, Cammish proved to be more than a match for experienced team-mate Matt Neal and in year two went within a lap and a half of securing the title before being robbed by a brake failure.

He would recover to fight for top honours again in 2020 and, having been the best-placed driver in a front-wheel-drive car for two straight seasons, big things were expected of Cammish in 2021.

However, in early March came news that he and his team were to part company, as the departure of Honda and long-time sponsor Yuasa forced Dynamics to alter its plans. The squad would eventually sign the returning Shedden along with Cataclean-backed Dan Rowbottom.

With the remainder of the BTCC grid all but set, Cammish was in danger of being left on the sidelines, but a back-up plan was falling into place that would leave him looking to create history back in the Carrera Cup.

“I remember I had taken the call from Team Dynamics to say that things weren’t looking great for various reasons, and then Simon Leonard from Redline Racing gave me a call for a catch-up,” recalls the 32-year-old Yorkshireman.

“After winning my two Carrera Cup titles with the team, I had continued working with Simon as an advisor, so I explained the situation and he replied that it was great, as I could go back to race with him again!