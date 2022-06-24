BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Porsche reveals 963 LMDh Le Mans contender for 2023
UP NEXT
Bentley reveals classic Speed Six continuation editions at Goodwood

Porsche reveals 963 LMDh Le Mans contender for 2023

New racer was revealed in full livery for the first time at the Goodwood Festival of Speed
Damien Smith
News
3 mins read
24 June 2022

Porsche has taken the wraps off the new 963 sports prototype with which it will bid for a record-extending 20th overall win at the Le Mans 24 Hours from next year.

The LMDh-spec racer was revealed in full livery for the first time at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, where its driver line-up was also confirmed. The Porsche 963 will embark on a dual campaign in both the World Endurance Championship, of which Le Mans is a core part, and the US-based IMSA series. 

Run in alliance with US motorsport powerhouse Penske, the car will make its competition debut at the Daytona 24 Hours next January.

Related articles

The 963 is built to IMSA’s new-for-2023 LMDh rule book, which historically the WEC has also embraced. Created on an LMP2 chassis made by Canadian constructor Multimatic, it is powered by a 4.6-litre V8 biturbo based on the 918 Spyder engine, with a DNA that dates back to Porsche’s RS Spyder LMP2, which raced with success in the US between 2005 and 2008. 

The engine is mated to the spec LMDh hybrid drivetrain created in alliance by Bosch, Williams Advanced Engineering and Xtrac.

The drivers who will compete in the WEC and IMSA have been drawn from Porsche’s current roster of experienced international GT racers, and also includes its Formula E star André Lotterer. 

The 40-year-old German was a three-time Le Mans winner with Audi and also raced Porsche’s high-tech 919 Hybrid LMP1. The other drivers named are Kévin Estre, Michael Christensen, Laurens Vanthoor, Australian Matt Campbell, Mathieu Jaminet and IMSA specialists Dane Cameron and Felipe Nasr.

Thomas Laudenbach, Porsche’s vice-president of motorsport, said: “After 7889 test kilometres during the first half of 2022, we’re on a very good path, but there is still work to be done before the start of next season.

“Our new Porsche 963 should continue the legacy of legendary models such as the 917, 935, 956, 962 and the 919. I’m positive that we’ll be well positioned when it comes to technology and we’ve also created the relevant team structures to set us up for wins in the thrilling competition between many manufacturers and different concepts.” 

Four 963s will be built to run the Penske Porsche Motorsport factory squad across both series, but more will be made available for as yet unconfirmed customer team entries.

“Over the past few months, our people at Porsche Motorsport and Team Penske have grown into an efficient and committed squad – the Porsche Penske Motorsport Team,” said Urs Kuratle, director of factory motorsport in LMDh. “We’ll have powerful driver crews in the four factory cars. 

Advertisement

Latest Drives

Kia Picanto GT Line front tracking
Kia Picanto 1.0 T-GDi GT-Line S 2022 UK review
Kia Picanto 1.0 T-GDi GT-Line S 2022 UK review
001 vw taigo cornering front 2022
Volkswagen Taigo 1.5 TSI 150 R-Line UK review
Volkswagen Taigo 1.5 TSI 150 R-Line UK review
001 citroen e c4 front trackin 2022
Citroen e-C4 Shine Plus 2022 UK review
Citroen e-C4 Shine Plus 2022 UK review
01 Nissan Juke Hybrid 2022 FD Hero track
Nissan Juke Hybrid 2022 UK review
Nissan Juke Hybrid 2022 UK review
001 kia niro ev trackin front 2022
Kia Niro EV prototype
Kia Niro EV prototype

View all latest drives

Back to top

"The collaboration with our long-standing tyre partner Michelin and the chassis manufacturer Multimatic works flawlessly. The Porsche 963 should be homologated this autumn. Until then, we want to make further progress with test drives and gain additional insights. We can hardly wait for our first outing.” 

In preparation for the campaign, Penske returned to the Le Mans 24 Hours this month for the first time since it ran a Ferrari 512M at the French classic in 1971. The team ran an LMP2 ORECA-Gibson driven by Cameron, Nasr and French veteran Emmanuel Collard. They finished fifth in class.

The pressure is now on for Penske and Porsche to hit the ground at a sprint when the new era for global sports car racing starts next season. Porsche will face opposition in the form of Le Man Hypercar (LMH) entries from Toyota’s established GR010 Hybrid, Ferrari, Peugeot and Glickenhaus, plus LMDh challengers from Cadillac, BMW and Acura.

Jonathan Diuguid, managing director of Porsche Penske Motorsport, said: “Expectations are extremely high, not only from the public but also from Porsche and Team Penske, who have written great motorsport chapters together in the past.”

Used cars for sale

 Skoda Citigo 1.0 Mpi Greentech Se 5dr
2015
£4,290
84,590miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Hyundai I10 1.0 S 5dr
2015
£4,782
69,387miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Ford Ka 1.2 Edge 3dr [start Stop]
2015
£4,795
50,300miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Vauxhall Agila 1.2 Vvt Ecoflex S 5dr
2015
£4,799
37,800miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Fiat 500 1.2 Lounge 3dr [start Stop]
2015
£4,965
59,643miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Citroen Ds3 1.2 Puretech Dsign Plus 3dr
2015
£4,965
77,971miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Citroen C1 1.0 Vti Touch 3dr
2015
£5,000
64,209miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Nissan Micra 1.2 Visia 5dr
2015
£5,000
60,000miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Vauxhall Meriva 1.4i 16v Life 5dr
2015
£5,100
81,720miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
View all used car deals

Advertisement

Join the debate

Comments
1
Add a comment…
Peter Cavellini 24 June 2022

Goodwood festival is on YouTube, you will see the new cars there, and classic cars too, this Porsche will probably be on there as well.

Latest Drives

Kia Picanto GT Line front tracking
Kia Picanto 1.0 T-GDi GT-Line S 2022 UK review
Kia Picanto 1.0 T-GDi GT-Line S 2022 UK review
001 vw taigo cornering front 2022
Volkswagen Taigo 1.5 TSI 150 R-Line UK review
Volkswagen Taigo 1.5 TSI 150 R-Line UK review
001 citroen e c4 front trackin 2022
Citroen e-C4 Shine Plus 2022 UK review
Citroen e-C4 Shine Plus 2022 UK review
01 Nissan Juke Hybrid 2022 FD Hero track
Nissan Juke Hybrid 2022 UK review
Nissan Juke Hybrid 2022 UK review
001 kia niro ev trackin front 2022
Kia Niro EV prototype
Kia Niro EV prototype

View all latest drives