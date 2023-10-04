BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: First pictures: Aston Martin tests Le Mans Valkyrie
UP NEXT
ZEV mandate targets slip out of reach for major brands

First pictures: Aston Martin tests Le Mans Valkyrie

V12-powered hypercar is shaken down ahead of 2025 endurance racing campaign
Jonathan Bryce
News
3 mins read
22 July 2024

Aston Martin has released the first pictures of its Valkyrie-based Le Mans Hypercar, which has been testing ahead of its campaign in next year’s World Endurance Championship.

It will be the only Le Mans Hypercar (LMH) powered by a V12, packing the same Cosworth-developed 6.5-litre unit as the road-going Valkyrie. Aston Martin said the naturally aspirated unit has been “enhanced and adapted” for the LMH ruleset, which caps competitors at a maximum of 697bhp.

The British firm’s ambition is overall victory at next year’s Le Mans 24 Hours – the centrepiece of the World Endurance Championship calendar – which would be its first at the historic event since 1959. 

Related articles

Aston Martin has previously said it will enter six Valkyries at Le Mans, maximising its chances of success with a new car.

It had originally announced plans to race at Le Mans in 2019, but these were later put on ice. It was only in 2022 that company chairman Lawrence Stroll suggested it had become a possibility again.

Stroll told Autocar: “I’m a racer myself. I have been all my life. Racing is in my blood, which is why I’m here. We should be racing in whichever category aligns with the message we are trying to deliver for Aston Martin.”

Aston Martin Valkyrie LMH test – side

The Valkyrie will be run in partnership with US-based sports car squad Heart of Racing, which currently competes in the GT3 class of sports car racing.

The development of the racing Valkyrie will be informed by the brand's "complex knowledge base" that it has built up through its involvement in Formula 1, which, Stroll says, will eventually trickle down to its road cars.

It is underpinned by a chassis made entirely from carbonfibre and will be the first car on the endurance grid to be based on an existing production car, the Valkyrie. 

Aston Martin Performance Technologies engineering director Adam Carter said: “Valkyrie takes us back into the top tier of sports car racing and, together with our partners, we are absolutely confident that we can deliver a race car with the potential and the performance capabilities to fight alongside the benchmark machinery in the class."

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

01 Kia Sorento 2024 review front driving lead
Kia Sorento
7
Kia Sorento
01 Ford Tourneo Courier 2024 front corner
Ford Tourneo Courier
7
Ford Tourneo Courier
Nissan Juke Hybrid front corner
Nissan Juke
7
Nissan Juke
Skoda Scala front three quarter
Skoda Scala
8
Skoda Scala
Ford Kuga hydrid S line 2024 front three quarter
Ford Kuga
6
Ford Kuga

View all car reviews

Back to top

Aston Martin Valkyrie LMH test – rear

The endurance-bred Valkyrie will be made lighter than the 1500kg Valkyrie AMR Pro, with a significant emphasis put on making it as aerodynamically efficient as possible. 

When asked about the future of the Valkyrie's Cosworth-developed V12, Carter said: "You can never say never but, at the moment, there is nothing else on the horizon." The engine was developed specifically for the Valkyrie and is not found in any of Aston's other road cars. According to Carter, this gives the team a competitive edge.

He added that the development of the hypercar will be a strong influence on the firm's electric vehicle programme as it moves away from combustion cars in the long term, particularly with reference to keeping weight down and long-term durability up.

Notably, he said one of the main reasons the firm takes part in motorsport, particularly endurance racing, is to create a "synergy" between being a luxury brand and one with racing pedigree.

Advertisement

Jonathan Bryce

Jonathan Bryce
Title: Editorial Assistant

Jonathan is an editorial assistant working with Autocar. He has held this position since March 2024, having previously studied at the University of Glasgow before moving to London to become an editorial apprentice and pursue a career in motoring journalism. 

His role at work involves writing news stories, travelling to launch events and interviewing some of the industry's most influential executives, writing used car reviews and used car advice articles, updating and uploading articles for the Autocar website and making sure they are optimised for search engines, and regularly appearing on Autocar's social media channels including Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube.

used Aston Martin cars for sale

Aston Martin DB11 5.2 V12 Auto Euro 6 (s/s) 2dr
2017
£67,990
29,972miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
Aston Martin DB9 6.0 V12 T-TronicII Euro 4 2dr
2010
£44,000
22,093miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
Aston Martin Vantage 4.7 V8 Centenary Roadster Euro 5 2dr
2012
£34,995
73,000miles
Petrol
Manual
2
Aston Martin Vantage 4.7 V8 S Sportshift Euro 6 2dr
2015
£35,000
91,595miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
Aston Martin Vantage 4.7 V8 Sportshift II Euro 6 2dr
2015
£46,450
37,993miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
Aston Martin Vantage 4.7 V8 Euro 6 2dr
2015
£47,999
27,300miles
Petrol
Manual
2
Aston Martin Vantage 4.7 V8 Roadster Sportshift II Euro 6 2dr
2015
£52,850
23,100miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
Aston Martin Rapide S 6.0 V12 S T-TronicII Euro 5 4dr
2013
£35,950
50,569miles
Petrol
Automatic
4
Aston Martin Vantage 4.7 V8 S Sportshift Euro 6 2dr
2015
£53,850
21,500miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
Next
Prev
View all 736 cars
Powered By

Join the debate

Comments
3
Add a comment…
gagaga 13 September 2023

Oh, the noise.  This against endless rows of turbo V6s.

Symanski 11 February 2022

Aston should be in Le Mans, and not paying a fee to Stroll to put their name on Stroll's F1 team.

 

Aston doesn't own an F1 team, Stroll and his friends do.

 

scrap 13 September 2023

There was a plan to race at Le Mans, before Stroll cancelled it and is now making a big splash about reviving it. Must be exhausting working for this planet-sized ego.

Latest Reviews

01 Kia Sorento 2024 review front driving lead
Kia Sorento
7
Kia Sorento
01 Ford Tourneo Courier 2024 front corner
Ford Tourneo Courier
7
Ford Tourneo Courier
Nissan Juke Hybrid front corner
Nissan Juke
7
Nissan Juke
Skoda Scala front three quarter
Skoda Scala
8
Skoda Scala
Ford Kuga hydrid S line 2024 front three quarter
Ford Kuga
6
Ford Kuga

View all car reviews