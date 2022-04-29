Max and Charles have made F1 season a duopoly

Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc have made the 2022 Formula 1 season a duopoly.

So far, they've matched each other blow for bow with two wins apiece, although fuel-system related retirements in Bahrain and Australia means Red Bull driver Verstappen’s triumph at Imola last weekend still leaves him 27 points behind in the standings.

An intense championship fight is nothing new for Verstappen, as he spent last year striving – successfully – to usurp Mercedes-AMG's Sir Lewis Hamilton as world champion. But the dynamic of his battle with Ferrari driver Leclerc is completely different. Whereas Hamilton was the established superstar who Verstappen, 12 years his junior, deposed, Leclerc is a true contemporary and Verstappen is the hunted, rather than the hunter.

Born less than a month apart in 1997, Verstappen is marginally the elder. Although both moved from karts to cars in 2014, Verstappen was in F1 with Toro Rosso, Red Bull’s junior team, by 2015, while Leclerc didn’t get there until 2018, having spent more time tearing up the junior categories. Their nascent F1 title fight is just the latest chapter in a story stretching back a decade to an intense karting rivalry.

“It’s going to be very close,” says Leclerc when asked by Autocar the advantages that he feels he has as a driver over Verstappen. “It has always been very close, especially in the junior categories.

“In karting, it was either me or him, and that’s why we hated each other at one point, because very often it didn’t end in the best way possible.

“In which parts I'm stronger or not, I don’t know. We just have two different styles of driving. Sometimes one will win, sometimes the other might. But it's fun.”

Verstappen also regards the time when he and Leclerc “basically grew up through go-karting” fondly. This means it's already a deeply storied rivalry.