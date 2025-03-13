F1 2025 preview: could this be the best F1 season ever?

Race fans always savour the sweet sense of anticipation at this time of year, with everything all ahead of us.

But perhaps there’s an extra shot of expectation this time around because, on paper and before a wheel has turned in anger, we might just be in for the most open and competitive Formula 1 season in more than a decade. Genuinely.

Based on form last year and heading into the final season of a fully mature ruleset, there’s every reason to be optimistic that at least eight drivers from four teams could be in with a shout at winning races – and half a dozen of them will be backing themselves to challenge for the world championship.

So, Max Verstappen to make it five in a row at Red Bull? He’s driving for what ended up officially as the third-best team in 2024 after its alarming mid-season fall from grace and four-month win drought.

Was it really a coincidence the decline occurred as technical chief Adrian Newey uncoupled himself for an eventual move to Aston Martin? In Red Bull’s last season with Honda power, questions linger about whether this is an empire in decline or technical strength in depth can reverse the narrative.

McLaren won its first constructors’ title in 26 years last term, so will Lando Norris now step up for the drivers’ crown after his impressive 2024 breakthrough? Team-mate Oscar Piastri might well have something to say about that if he can qualify more consistently.

Then there’s George Russell, incontrovertibly and for the first time team leader at Mercedes-AMG. What about the guy at Ferrari who so many consider to be the fastest of all over one lap, Charles Leclerc?

And then there’s his team-mate – his new team-mate. The one all eyes will be on when the clock ticks down to first practice in Australia.