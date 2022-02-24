Aston Martin Vantage and DBX return as official F1 safety cars

Aston Martin will supply safety cars for Formula 1 for a second consecutive season and has revealed two designs inspired by the firm's classic racing green.

The Aston Martin Vantage will return as an official safety car for the competition, while the Aston Martin DBX will once again act as the official medical car.

Aston Martin will supply cars for a total of 12 Formula 1 races, starting with Albert Park in Melbourne from 7 to 10 April. The two safety cars share their exterior colour with the firm’s recently revealed Formula 1 racer, the AMR22.

The Vantage will be driven by FIA-appointed Bernd Mayländer, who has driven the F1 safety car for over 20 years. Aston Martin says the car “has been adapted for the ultimate speed and handling to perform its important role in F1.”

It has been adapted to feature an FIA safety car livery as well as an LED rear number plate, body side mounted radio antennas, and a roof-mounted LED light-bar. Inside, the Vantage is equipped with an FIA marshalling system and a live television system.

Meanwhile, the larger DBX medical car has been modified to carry fire extinguishers, a defibrillator and a large medical kit bag. The model also gains FIA-approved racing seats with a six-point safety harness, its own marshalling system and TV screens.

The stripped-out 542bhp DBX does not feature a modified powertrain, but can still travel from 0-62mph in 4.5secs. It will once again be used to transport FIA medical rescue coordinator Dr Ian Roberts to the scene of an accident.