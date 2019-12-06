Mercedes-Benz SLC Final Edition: prices revealed for run-out special

Mercedes-Benz has revealed prices for its SLC Final Edition, the run-out special of the roadster before production ends early next year.
The celebratory SLC Final Edition is offered with the choice of three petrol engines in the UK: a 181bhp 2.0-litre four-cylinder in the SLC 200 and a 242bhp 2.0-litre four-cylinder in the SLC 300, plus the flagship 387bhp AMG SLC43.
Prices start from £37,120, £40,916 and £49,855 respectively. Deliveries will begin in the Spring.
The last ever SLC is launched 23 years after the two-seat roadster first made its public premiere, badged as the SLK, ushering in a new folding hard-top roof structure that was subsequently emulated by many other car makers.
Without plans for a successor model, Mercedes-Benz is marking the end of production for the SLC by offering a special optional yellow paint finish alongside the standard black and grey options. This replicates one of the colours used to launch the original SLK.
Join the debate
jagdavey
Amazing that MB can get away with 23year old platform!
Amazing that Mercedes can get away with a 23 year old platform. Look closely at the windscreen, a-pillars, side glass & roof section, they're all exactly the same as when the SLK first launched. Just the bumpers & outer panels & interior have been refreshed & sold each time as a completely new car. But then MB are masters of flogging off facelifts as new cars.
Lanehogger
jagdavey wrote:
Each generation of SLK has been based on a new (C-Class derived) platform. It is often possible for some cars to have some similar styling features, proportions with their predecessor(s) despite being new. CLC apart I can't recall a Mercedes being touted as a new generation model following a facelift.
Roadster
Lanehogger wrote:
Each new Mercedes may well be new cars but that doesn't make them feel like they're new with each current model when it comes to competence. Every current Mercedes for example have indeed been all new Lanehogger but they have all come up short and backwards in almost every department, especially with the new A Class. Unlike current Jaguars or Volvos for example that feel new when they are new and don't fall short.
289
@ Roadster
God you talk some rubbish Roadster!
Clearly the buyers dont care about your 'feeling new'.....just look at the sales numbers of the Slk/SLC and A-Class.
Meanwhile your 'feeling new' F Type is bombing.
In the motor business it is sales numbers which count - shifting metal.....not 'feeling new'
Roadster
One of the worst sports cars conceived ever
The SLK was supposed to be a sports car but it failed to be that big style, whichever generation of model you talk about. It has to be one of the biggest underachieving and misconceived sports car ever made while Mercedes had 3 attempts and couldn't get one right. And with each generation has a gimmicky and heavy folding roof, awful engines and ropey reliability, there wasn't much going for any SLK. And they don't exactly look good either which is pre-requisite for any sports car. Mercedes have thankfully canned the SLK and realised that sports cars in this class should be left to the experts.
xxxx
Future classic
What with the disappearing rag top models from car manufacturers. Even the TT is under threat
mesumguy
Simple
No buyers. The SUV is king!
J13Dog
Embarrassing
The first and second gen SLK were not sports cars but were things of beauty.
The SLK55 AMG was a 5ltr V8 in the smallest frame Merc made and was a giggle.
The SLC was a lazy half hearted ill thought embarrassment, that was a disgrace to the name SLK which is why they changed it to SLC.
This final edition is like putting a loved one into a "home" and shutting the door and walking away.
Shame on you Mercedes. I will keep my 2010 SLK and take better care of it than you did with the entire class.
artill
There are some miserable
There are some miserable people on here. It might not be your sort of thing (nor is it mine) but how can it be a good thing that so few people want to buy a small convertible that they wont make a replacement?
J13Dog
Im Not Miserable
Im ANGRY!
Few people wanted to buy it because Mercedes didnt care enough to make it worth buying.
They didnt develop it. The market is not driven by what people want its driven by what we are offered and what we will buy from what is on offer.
The boxster seems to be doing ok...
And this final edition doesnt even offer anything new to encourage buyers.
