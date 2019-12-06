Mercedes-Benz SLC Final Edition: prices revealed for run-out special

Based on AMG Line trim, the end-of-the-line model celebrates 23 years of the innovative two-seat roadster
6 December 2019

Mercedes-Benz has revealed prices for its SLC Final Edition, the run-out special of the roadster before production ends early next year. 

The celebratory SLC Final Edition is offered with the choice of three petrol engines in the UK: a 181bhp 2.0-litre four-cylinder in the SLC 200 and a 242bhp 2.0-litre four-cylinder in the SLC 300, plus the flagship 387bhp AMG SLC43.

Prices start from £37,120, £40,916 and £49,855 respectively. Deliveries will begin in the Spring.

The last ever SLC is launched 23 years after the two-seat roadster first made its public premiere, badged as the SLK, ushering in a new folding hard-top roof structure that was subsequently emulated by many other car makers.

 

Without plans for a successor model, Mercedes-Benz is marking the end of production for the SLC by offering a special optional yellow paint finish alongside the standard black and grey options. This replicates one of the colours used to launch the original SLK.

The Final Edition is based on the existing AMG Line model but gains uniquely styled bumpers, 18in five-spoke alloy wheels and a lavishly equipped interior with, among other previously optional features, Airscarf neck heaters as standard. A Harmon Kardon sound sustem is only offered in the SLC43. 

The C-Class-based roadster was produced in three model generations over its 23-year life span. The original R170-designated model was launched at the 1996 Paris motor show. It was succeeded by the R171, launched at the Geneva motor show in 2004, and then today's R172 went on sale in 2011. It was known as the SLK until its 2016 facelift.

Combined global sales of the SLK and SLC total more than 710,000, according to Mercedes-Benz.

Comments
10

jagdavey

20 February 2019

Amazing that Mercedes can get away with a 23 year old platform. Look closely at the windscreen, a-pillars, side glass & roof section, they're all exactly the same as when the SLK first launched. Just the bumpers & outer panels & interior have been refreshed & sold each time as a completely new car. But then MB are masters of flogging off facelifts as new cars.

Lanehogger

20 February 2019
jagdavey wrote:

Amazing that Mercedes can get away with a 23 year old platform. Look closely at the windscreen, a-pillars, side glass & roof section, they're all exactly the same as when the SLK first launched. Just the bumpers & outer panels & interior have been refreshed & sold each time as a completely new car. But then MB are masters of flogging off facelifts as new cars.

Each generation of SLK has been based on a new (C-Class derived) platform. It is often possible for some cars to have some similar styling features, proportions with their predecessor(s) despite being new. CLC apart I can't recall a Mercedes being touted as a new generation model following a facelift.

Roadster

20 February 2019
Lanehogger wrote:

jagdavey wrote:

Amazing that Mercedes can get away with a 23 year old platform. Look closely at the windscreen, a-pillars, side glass & roof section, they're all exactly the same as when the SLK first launched. Just the bumpers & outer panels & interior have been refreshed & sold each time as a completely new car. But then MB are masters of flogging off facelifts as new cars.

Each generation of SLK has been based on a new (C-Class derived) platform. It is often possible for some cars to have some similar styling features, proportions with their predecessor(s) despite being new. CLC apart I can't recall a Mercedes being touted as a new generation model following a facelift.

Each new Mercedes may well be new cars but that doesn't make them feel like they're new with each current model when it comes to competence. Every current Mercedes for example have indeed been all new Lanehogger but they have all come up short and backwards in almost every department, especially with the new A Class. Unlike current Jaguars or Volvos for example that feel new when they are new and don't fall short. 

289

20 February 2019

God you talk some rubbish Roadster!

Clearly the buyers dont care about your 'feeling new'.....just look at the sales numbers of the Slk/SLC and A-Class.

Meanwhile your 'feeling new' F Type is bombing.

In the motor business it is sales numbers which count - shifting metal.....not 'feeling new'

Roadster

20 February 2019

The SLK was supposed to be a sports car but it failed to be that big style, whichever generation of model you talk about. It has to be one of the biggest underachieving and misconceived sports car ever made while Mercedes had 3 attempts and couldn't get one right. And with each generation has a gimmicky and heavy folding roof, awful engines and ropey reliability, there wasn't much going for any SLK. And they don't exactly look good either which is pre-requisite for any sports car. Mercedes have thankfully canned the SLK and realised that sports cars in this class should be left to the experts. 

xxxx

20 February 2019

What with the disappearing rag top models from car manufacturers.  Even the TT is under threat

mesumguy

20 February 2019

No buyers. The SUV is king!

J13Dog

20 February 2019

The first and second gen SLK were not sports cars but were things of beauty.

The SLK55 AMG was a 5ltr V8 in the smallest frame Merc made and was a giggle. 

The SLC was a lazy half hearted ill thought embarrassment, that was a disgrace to the name SLK which is why they changed it to SLC.

This final edition is like putting a loved one into a "home" and shutting the door and walking away. 

Shame on you Mercedes. I will keep my 2010 SLK and take better care of it than you did with the entire class.

artill

20 February 2019

There are some miserable people on here. It might not be your sort of thing (nor is it mine) but how can it be a good thing that so few people want to buy a small convertible that they wont make a replacement?

 

J13Dog

20 February 2019

Im ANGRY!

Few people wanted to buy it because Mercedes didnt care enough to make it worth buying.

They didnt develop it. The market is not driven by what people want its driven by what we are offered and what we will buy from what is on offer.

The boxster seems to be doing ok...

And this final edition doesnt even offer anything new to encourage buyers.

