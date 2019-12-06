Mercedes-Benz SLC Final Edition: prices revealed for run-out special

Mercedes-Benz has revealed prices for its SLC Final Edition, the run-out special of the roadster before production ends early next year.

The celebratory SLC Final Edition is offered with the choice of three petrol engines in the UK: a 181bhp 2.0-litre four-cylinder in the SLC 200 and a 242bhp 2.0-litre four-cylinder in the SLC 300, plus the flagship 387bhp AMG SLC43.

Prices start from £37,120, £40,916 and £49,855 respectively. Deliveries will begin in the Spring.

The last ever SLC is launched 23 years after the two-seat roadster first made its public premiere, badged as the SLK, ushering in a new folding hard-top roof structure that was subsequently emulated by many other car makers.

Without plans for a successor model, Mercedes-Benz is marking the end of production for the SLC by offering a special optional yellow paint finish alongside the standard black and grey options. This replicates one of the colours used to launch the original SLK.