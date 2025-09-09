BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Cupra eyes fresh growth with expanded line-up and new markets
UP NEXT
Wild Hyundai Concept Three previews Cupra Born rival for 2026

Cupra eyes fresh growth with expanded line-up and new markets

Spanish brand looks to new models and Middle East as it aims to accelerate growth

James Attwood
News
2 mins read
9 September 2025

Cupra’s growth plans will focus on both broadening its model range and expanding into new markets, according to interim CEO Markus Haupt.

Next year, it will launch the new Raval electric hot hatch, shown in near production form at the Munich motor show, on the Volkswagen Group’s MEB Entry platform. It will be the brand’s smallest model and, starting from around £22,000, its cheapest. 

Haupt told Autocar the Raval, the eighth model in Cupra’s line-up, “is very important to us”. He added: “We have a history of success with big growth, having launched seven models in our first seven years, and we need the Raval to continue this growth story.”

To access this content please subscribe
20% annual saving
Regular membership
£19.99
Monthly
£199
Annual
Get started
Automatic renewal
Team membership
£799
Price includes a 20% discount for a team of 5
Email us
See all benefits here

Latest Reviews

Polestar 5 250911 2067
Polestar 5 prototype review
Polestar 5 prototype review
Chery Tiggo 7 Plug in Hybrid 003
Chery Tiggo 7
Chery Tiggo 7
XPENG G9 review 001 front tracking
Xpeng G9
Xpeng G9
Vauxhall Grandland review 2025 001 front cornering
Vauxhall Grandland
7
Vauxhall Grandland
BYD Atto 2 review 2025 001
BYD Atto 2
6
BYD Atto 2

View all car reviews