Cupra’s growth plans will focus on both broadening its model range and expanding into new markets, according to interim CEO Markus Haupt.

Next year, it will launch the new Raval electric hot hatch, shown in near production form at the Munich motor show, on the Volkswagen Group’s MEB Entry platform. It will be the brand’s smallest model and, starting from around £22,000, its cheapest.

Haupt told Autocar the Raval, the eighth model in Cupra’s line-up, “is very important to us”. He added: “We have a history of success with big growth, having launched seven models in our first seven years, and we need the Raval to continue this growth story.”