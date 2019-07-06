Porsche 991 RSR racer debuts at Goodwood

Porsche Motorsport used the Goodwood Festival of Speed to debut its latest 911 RSR endurance racer.

While the previous RSR was based on the road going 991.1-generation 911 GT3 RS, this new model makes the switch to the 991.2 generation car.

Homologation rules mean the latest 992-generation 911 will need to receive a Weissach upgrade before it becomes eligible for GT racing.

The RSR spent two years in development, including a 33hr endurance test at Paul Ricard circuit in March this year.

It uses a water-cooled, 4.2-litre naturally aspirated flat six that sends 515bhp to the rear wheels through a sequential six-speed gearbox. A brand new side exit exhaust system saves weight and provides an aeroynamic advantage over the previous design, with a redesigned diffuser creating even more downforce.