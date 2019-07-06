Porsche 991 RSR racer debuts at Goodwood

991.2 generation endurance car arrives ahead of WEC season opener
Tom Morgan, deputy digital editor
by Tom Morgan
6 July 2019

Porsche Motorsport used the Goodwood Festival of Speed to debut its latest 911 RSR endurance racer.

While the previous RSR was based on the road going 991.1-generation 911 GT3 RS, this new model makes the switch to the 991.2 generation car.

Homologation rules mean the latest 992-generation 911 will need to receive a Weissach upgrade before it becomes eligible for GT racing.

All the news from the Goodwood Festival of Speed 2019

The RSR spent two years in development, including a 33hr endurance test at Paul Ricard circuit in March this year.

It uses a water-cooled, 4.2-litre naturally aspirated flat six that sends 515bhp to the rear wheels through a sequential six-speed gearbox. A brand new side exit exhaust system saves weight and provides an aeroynamic advantage over the previous design, with a redesigned diffuser creating even more downforce.

Our Verdict

Porsche 911 GT3 RS

Porsche 911 GT3 RS 2018 review hero front

This intoxicating farewell to the current 911 generation redefines just how brilliant a driver's Porsche can be

Find an Autocar car review

Driven this week

Only the seats, clutch, headlamps and elements of the suspension system were kept from the old car, with 95% of components being new. New side impact panels developed with the FIA better protect the driver in the event of a collision. Before balance of performance, the car weighs in at 1245kg.

“We never rest on our laurels,” Pascal Zurlinden, Porsche's director of GT Factory motorsport, said. “We have made significant progress in the development of our car for the next three-year homologation period, especially in the complex areas of driveability, efficiency, durability and serviceability."

The RSR will make its racing debut at the WEC 2019/2020 season opener at Silverstone on the 1st of September, with two unique liveries - a first for the Porsche team, who have previously run identically-liveried cars. Porsche's works team has exclusive use of the new model, with customer racing teams will continue with the outgoing 991.1-based RSR for another year.

READ MORE

R8 LMS GT2 is Audi’s most powerful customer racer yet

2018 Porsche 911 GT3 RS: Weissach pack revealed with 29kg weight loss

Racing lines: Blancpain GT is owner-driver racing at its finest

Add your comment

Log in or register to post comments

Find an Autocar car review

Driven this week