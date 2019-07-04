Lightyear One solar-charging EV makes UK debut

Dutch start-up Lightyear has shown off a prototype of its One long-range solar car at the Goodwood Festival of Speed.

The One is a lightweight, four-wheel drive, coupé-style four-door, which Lightyear says will offer a range of around 450 miles on the WLTP combined cycle from a solar-electric hybrid powertrain. The static prototype was first revealed in June, and makes its public debut at the Sussex event.

Lightyear claims the One is able to achieve this segment-leading range even with a much smaller battery than that found in equivalent BEVs, because it consumes much less energy than conventional electric cars.

Each wheel is independently driven, minimising loss of energy throughout the drivetrain, while the use of ultra-light materials for its body construction reduces strain on the battery’s output.