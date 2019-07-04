Lightyear One solar-charging EV makes UK debut

Dutch start-up Lightyear has shown off a prototype of its One long-range solar car at the Goodwood Festival of Speed.
The One is a lightweight, four-wheel drive, coupé-style four-door, which Lightyear says will offer a range of around 450 miles on the WLTP combined cycle from a solar-electric hybrid powertrain. The static prototype was first revealed in June, and makes its public debut at the Sussex event.
Lightyear claims the One is able to achieve this segment-leading range even with a much smaller battery than that found in equivalent BEVs, because it consumes much less energy than conventional electric cars.
Each wheel is independently driven, minimising loss of energy throughout the drivetrain, while the use of ultra-light materials for its body construction reduces strain on the battery’s output.
Daniel Joseph
Not bad, if good as claimed
I don't know how much the rear wheel spats improve the car's aerodynamics, but they do nothing for its appearance. Likewise,the flat black wheelarch trims that make it look rather under-wheeled. Otherwise, not bad looking, if a bit more homespun than the Tesla Model S.
The Colonel
Timing? Lucky....
...there'll be a lot of Buzz about this.
Leslie Brook
Much better looking than the Tesla, shades of the Citroen C6 for me. I wonder how much juice the Photovalteic Panels generate? The Solar Constant would suggest a maximum of 5kW on a sunny day near the equator, somewhat less at at our latitudes. It is free electricty though and good for topping up during a day in the office prior to the drive home - as long as you avoid the underground car park and get a sunny spot of course.
"Pressurised container: May burst if heated"
Andrew1
What would be the range in
eseaton
I'll pick up in in 2021 in an
I'll pick up in in 2021 in an uber flying taxi.
lambo58
vapourware, and in such an
vapourware, and in such an ugly body.
Yuk, but anything is good if it converts drivers to electric but I doubt it will get anywhere near the range they claim- in fact I would say impossible using todays tech
Real_sluggo
Donkervoort
Recall the Donkervoort?? Neither do I, but it caught fire. Twice...
The Dutch shold stick to Sailing and Lorries (DAF); that they do very well
GaryW
Solar hype
Leslie Brooks figure of 5kW from the panels may be based on the solar constant...but it assumes the panels are 100% efficient. Using a more realistic 15% efficiency gives 150W per square metre for a grand total of 750W from the panels. On a sunny day. At noon.
Recharging from domestic 230V overnight is said to give 250 miles of range. Generally the charging limit from domestic mains is 2kW, so over 12 hours (being generous) that's 24kWh. So it will allegedly do 250 miles on 24kWh....
What are they schmokin?
Leslie Brook
GaryW wrote:
You are of course correct I neglected to include the efficiency. Also to achieve the maximum efficiency lets be kind and say 20% you would need to angle the the panels so they are perpendicular to the suns rays. I suspect that they may generate power just to run accessories and perhaps run the AC while parked, but regarding motive power no more than a trickle charge.
"Pressurised container: May burst if heated"
Torque Stear
GaryW wrote:
Well they could have use a domestic cooker connection that will do more like 7KW.
However I suspect that the calculation is charge 6-9 and you can get more like 2.65KW out of a 13 amp plug, 39.6KWh.
If I drove around at 50mph in a low frontal area car with a CD of 0.2 an 90% efficiency then I could hit that range on a flat road in still air.
No chance with WLTP cycles though
