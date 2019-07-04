Lexus LC Convertible will arrive in 2020

New drop-top variant of LC coupé, which will arrive before the LC F, previews design of other future models, too
by Felix Page
4 July 2019

The production version of the Lexus LC Convertible has made its debut going up the hill at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, following the concept's unveil at the Detroit motor show in January. It is due to go on sale in 2020.

With a contoured rear deck designed to store a retractable roof, the convertible retains the same dimensions as the LC coupé.

The LC Convertible is being positioned as a halo model for Lexus, with the company hinting that its design will serve as the inspiration for future models. Talking in January, David Christ, Lexus Group vice president, said the LC coupé is "one of the most sought-after vehicles we’ve produced. From the moment we finished it we’ve been thinking of what comes next". He continued: "This concept signals the future direction of our brand."

The concept featured 22in wheels hinting at the model’s performance ambitions, while a near-identical interior featuring the same 2+2 layout as the coupé sets it up as a rival for high-end convertibles like the Porsche 911 Cabriolet and new Ferrari Portofino

Autocar understands that a production LC Convertible has been prioritised over a range-topping F variant of the LC in Lexus’s product plan due to its higher potential for global sales. 

The production version of the LC Convertible is likely to be offered in both the 5.0-litre naturally aspirated V8 in the LC500, and the 3.5-litre V6 in the LC500h hybrid variant, which, coupled to a pair of electric motors, produces 354bhp. 

It's set to weigh more than the 1935kg coupé on which it is based, meaning a slight drop in top speed and acceleration times. 

More details on the model will be revealed in due course.

hackjo

11 January 2019

Very nice, Lexus, very nice.

jason_recliner

11 January 2019

Even more beautiful and dramatic than the coupe.

artill

11 January 2019

Apart from the silly show car wheels that is wonderful. Cant see it being much under £100k, but worth it from looks alone.

xxxx

11 January 2019

Not sure about the grill but it's a good looking convertible, in an ever shinking market.  Just a shame it's going to be £60k+

Turinbrakes

11 January 2019

The rear looks so much better now that they have removed the chrome from the rear light cluster.  Funny how small details can improve the way something looks

Pierre

11 January 2019

No, I still don't think the Toyota's style vocabulary suits sports cars.

The abrupt verticals work against the notion of forward motion too abruptly, and interupts the idea of flow, but unlike an F1 car from which I suspect some of the design cues derive, it doesn't suggest power to me so much as hesitance.

Overall, still too much of the Transformers look for my taste.

 

BertoniBertone

11 January 2019

Well, given the volume of traffic, cameras and speed-limited roads, this thing has its place. If you're going to extravagantly flaunt your mechanical illiteracy and avoid any pretensions of 'schporty' driving, you might as well look good, sound good and get there reliably. Bravo Lexus.

ianp55

11 January 2019

Very striking indeed.some beautiful angles in the front styling, the interior looks great,with Lexus peerless build quality & reliability,what's not to like????

stinhambo

11 January 2019

That is utterly fantastic, I want one.

Rear seats are totally redundant though, I'd rather they were removed to lighten the car a bit.

si73

12 January 2019
stinhambo wrote:

That is utterly fantastic, I want one.

Rear seats are totally redundant though, I'd rather they were removed to lighten the car a bit.

Agree those rear seats are pointless, but what a stunning looking car. The tail lights are similar to those on the new prius but look far better executed, they are an integral part of the cars design where as the similar lights on the prius look like an after thought.

