Lexus LC Convertible will arrive in 2020

The production version of the Lexus LC Convertible has made its debut going up the hill at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, following the concept's unveil at the Detroit motor show in January. It is due to go on sale in 2020.

With a contoured rear deck designed to store a retractable roof, the convertible retains the same dimensions as the LC coupé.

The LC Convertible is being positioned as a halo model for Lexus, with the company hinting that its design will serve as the inspiration for future models. Talking in January, David Christ, Lexus Group vice president, said the LC coupé is "one of the most sought-after vehicles we’ve produced. From the moment we finished it we’ve been thinking of what comes next". He continued: "This concept signals the future direction of our brand."

The concept featured 22in wheels hinting at the model’s performance ambitions, while a near-identical interior featuring the same 2+2 layout as the coupé sets it up as a rival for high-end convertibles like the Porsche 911 Cabriolet and new Ferrari Portofino.

Autocar understands that a production LC Convertible has been prioritised over a range-topping F variant of the LC in Lexus’s product plan due to its higher potential for global sales.

The production version of the LC Convertible is likely to be offered in both the 5.0-litre naturally aspirated V8 in the LC500, and the 3.5-litre V6 in the LC500h hybrid variant, which, coupled to a pair of electric motors, produces 354bhp.

It's set to weigh more than the 1935kg coupé on which it is based, meaning a slight drop in top speed and acceleration times.

More details on the model will be revealed in due course.