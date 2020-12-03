Goodwood confirms full calendar of motorsport events for 2021

The Goodwood Estate is planning to host all three of its flagship motorsport events in 2021, after its schedule was decimated this year as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Sussex venue’s automotive calendar is set to begin on 15-16 May with the 78th Members' Meeting, before the Festival of Speed takes place from 8-11 July and the Revival from 17-19 September.

None of the three events took place in 2020, with the Speedweek event, held behind closed doors in October, standing in for the Festival of Speed and Revival with a mix of historic and new cars on display.

Members of the public will be able to attend, with tickets going on sale from 1 February. Numbers will be limited, with many 2020 ticketholders having retained their passes, and each event will be run in accordance with government guidelines on social distancing.

As usual, the first event will be open only to members and fellows of the Goodwood Road Racing Club. Held at the Goodwood Circuit, it will “recapture the intimacy and camaraderie of the members-only race weekends held in Goodwood’s heyday”.

The event has moved from its usual April date to May in order to avoid clashes with other motorsport events and to allow more time for its organisation.

Planned highlights of the Members' Meeting include the SF Edge Trophy, in which priceless pre-1923 racers go head to head, and the Gerry Marshall Trophy race for Group 1 touring cars from 1970-1981.

The biggest event, the Festival of Speed, will return to the Sussex estate's 1.16-mile hillclimb course to celebrate the theme that had been planned for 2020: The Maestros - Motorsport's Great All-Rounders. Drivers, teams and manufacturers who have enjoyed success in various motorsport disciplines will be honoured on the course and in the paddock.

American racing legend Mario Andretti has already confirmed that he will attend, but it's unknown whether Jacky Ickx - who was scheduled to be at the 2020 event - will make an appearance.

The event is planned to follow a familiar format, with cars, motorbikes and all other manner of vehicle taking to the storied hillclimb. Official details will follow, but we can expect a mix of new and old metal, with some manufacturers likely to host new model unveilings in the paddock.

As is customary, the Revival will celebrate the "golden age" of the Goodwood Motor Circuit: 1948-1966. Historic cars, many of them driven by famous racers and celebrities, will be driven in anger around the course in authentically recreated events.

Goodwood owner The Duke of Richmond said: “More than anything else, it's the people who make our events so special: the drivers, the teams, our staff and, above all, the fans. We were incredibly disappointed not to be able to welcome them to our much-loved events in 2020. Now we're thrilled to be able to announce that all three motorsport events are planned to be back next year.

"Thank you to all our loyal followers who either rolled over their tickets or joined the Goodwood Supporters’ Association, which helped us immeasurably in a very tough year. We absolutely can't wait to see them and plenty of new fans in 2021.”