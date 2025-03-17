The cars of Gordon Murray Automotive will be the focus of the famous central sculpture at the 2025 Goodwood Festival of Speed as part of the event's celebration of 60 years of its founder’s influence in automotive design and engineering.

As part of the celebrations, the Festival of Speed will also host the brand’s public debuts of the T50, T33 and T33 Spider supercars. The T50s will also make its dynamic debut at the 81st Goodwood Member’s Meeting.

Gordon Murray, who founded GMA in 2017, has been an influential figure in design and engineering during his six decades in the automotive industry. He was Formula 1 technical director for Brabham and McLaren Racing, where cars he designed won the world championship in 1981, 1983, 1988, 1989 and 1990.

In 1988, Murray began the development of the ground-breaking McLaren F1, which entered production in 1992, and in later years he went on to found Gordon Murray Design, in 2007.

“For 60 years, I have enjoyed the design and engineering challenge of pushing the boundaries of what’s possible – be that in racing or road cars,” said Gordon Murray, who was awarded a CBE in 2019.

“The supercars that Gordon Murray Automotive builds today are inspired by every car I’ve designed, raced and owned. Lightweight design, innovative use of materials, the latest technologies and even bending the laws of physics come into all we do,” he added.

The 2025 Festival of Speed will be the 32nd running of the UK's most popular motoring event and will take place from Thursday 10 July to Sunday 13 July.

Last year’s central sculpture focused on 100 years of MG and featured the MG B and the MG Cyberster.