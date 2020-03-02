New Bentley Mulliner Bacalar to be revealed tomorrow

Bentley has confirmed that the new Bacalar, an ultra exclusive convertible from its Mulliner coachbuilding division, will be revealed tomorrow (3 March).
The limited edition had been set for an unveiling at the Geneva motor show this week, but following that event's cancellation will make its debut live on Bentley's YouTube channel at 830am.
The coachbuilt special edition will be only the second two-seater to come out of Crewe since 1930, with a compact rear luggage space housing a pair of bespoke travel cases, also from Mulliner. The wraparound cockpit is unlike anything in Bentley's production line-up, but bears a strong resemblance to that of the EXP 100 GT concept from which the Bacalar draws much of its styling inspiration.
Although it hasn't been officially confirmed, it's likely that the Bacalar is the £1.5 million open-top grand tourer first detailed by Bentley late last year. To be sold under the Mulliner brand, the convertible will be aimed at wealthy buyers who seek out rarer models for private collections and investment opportunities.
Cersai Lannister
Another day, another hypercar
To which I, slightly reluctantly, say great. But only if it doesn't drain Bentley's engineering resource and does bring in extra profit.
Some day I'm hoping someone will plot the (relatively) huge numbers of these hypercars that make production. My "fear" for these wealthy owners is that their investments don't turn out so well... If the current crop is viewed down the road tomorrow as cynically over-supplied ways of wringing cash of those willing to buy today.
275not599
The people who buy these cars
The people who buy these cars don't necessarily do so to profit from an appreciation in value. They buy them for reasons of indulgence. If they sell at a profit, that's nice; if it depreciates, they care as much as you do when you sell your 3 year old crossover. I believe the value of fancy new boats does nothing but go down, but they still buy them.
Maxi Cooper
What is it with the VW group
What is it with the VW group naming system? All its manufacturers are addopting a wierd confusing, naming system, that sounds so similar. Arona, Ateca, Kamiq, Kodiaq, Karoq, Tiguan, Toureg, Cayman, Cayenne, Taycan and now Bentayga and Bacalar. I had to Google all these names, because I couldn't remember them! Are they deliberately trying to make the names forgettable? a bit like how their cars are starting to look too similar and forgettable (Russian doll scenario).....I digress slightly- this maybe a very memorable Bentley apart from the name!
djneils98
the cars are nice but...
..whoever is coming up with the names needs sacking. Bentayga was bad and this is no better
jason_recliner
Coming Soon...
avantus
Dry Salted Cod Fish
Baccala (pronounced Bacarla) is a putrid smelling salted cod fish in Italian and I will never forget the smell of it as a child when my Mother used to cook it.
Here's hoping the leather is not from said fish.
ricequackers
Useless (sort of)
These are inevitably going to end up in a garage and never see tarmac for the rest of their life as part of some extremely wealthy individual's "investment" or "collection". While I find that incredibly useless and a waste of resources, I'm happy that Bentley has found a way to relieve these mugs of their money. The money can then be invested into their R&D to build more of the cars that people will actually use and enjoy.
Peter Cavellini
Not sure.
No, I can't say the concept or Autocars idea of what it's going to look like excite me, there a bit Gotham City, a bit like superhero transport.
