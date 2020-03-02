New Bentley Mulliner Bacalar to be revealed tomorrow

Bentley has confirmed that the new Bacalar, an ultra exclusive convertible from its Mulliner coachbuilding division, will be revealed tomorrow (3 March).

The limited edition had been set for an unveiling at the Geneva motor show this week, but following that event's cancellation will make its debut live on Bentley's YouTube channel at 830am.

The coachbuilt special edition will be only the second two-seater to come out of Crewe since 1930, with a compact rear luggage space housing a pair of bespoke travel cases, also from Mulliner. The wraparound cockpit is unlike anything in Bentley's production line-up, but bears a strong resemblance to that of the EXP 100 GT concept from which the Bacalar draws much of its styling inspiration.

Although it hasn't been officially confirmed, it's likely that the Bacalar is the £1.5 million open-top grand tourer first detailed by Bentley late last year. To be sold under the Mulliner brand, the convertible will be aimed at wealthy buyers who seek out rarer models for private collections and investment opportunities.