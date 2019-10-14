New Audi E-tron Sportback seen ahead of debut next month

The concept mixes the lines of a liftback with the stance of a four-seat SUV to create what the brand describes as “a new class of car” that will attract buyers who might have previously considered an A7 Sportback but want a more commanding view of the road. The E-tron Sportback concept sits on 23in alloy wheels.

Opinion: electric cars like the Audi E-tron are leading a design revolution

The production version of the E-tron quattro produces 402bhp and 487lb ft in Boost mode, where it achieves 0-60mph in 5.5sec. The E-tron Sportback is likely to have similar performance.

It will also be capable of the same 150kW charging rate as its sibling, which is already among the best rate of any EV on sale. Expect a range similar to the 248 miles offered by the E-tron, perhaps aided sightly by better aerodynamic performance.

Several variants will evetually be produced with differing power outputs from the motors. Given the E-tron's £71,000 launch price, the SUV-coupé could start at around £75,000.

Q&A - JAN WISCHERATH, TECHNICAL SYSTEMS PROJECT LEADER

What are the advantages of using the three-motor arrangement?

“This powertrain is very dynamic. During full acceleration, the car sends more power to the rear wheels. In Sport mode, there’s more power at the rear axle all the time. You also have five modes of throttle response – from efficiency to performance – that you can adjust, much like the Drive Select system in our regular cars. Even when the car is in [front-wheel-drive] efficiency mode, all three motors still recuperate energy.”

How have you ensured that the car’s electric powertrain can deliver fun?

“In two ways. Firstly, you have very fast acceleration, because more power is going to the rear axle where you have more traction [due to the weight transfer under acceleration]. Secondly, you have torque vectoring at the rear axle. It helps the car [to become more agile] on tight, curvy roads. This car will drift; I’ve done it!”

The car’s four-wheel drive system is reactive. When will we see a proactive one?

“It’s one of the topics of the next generation we’re already talking about – and we’re not far from the next generation.”

Will we see an hot version?

“It’s something we all want to do, and it is possible to get RS performance from this powertrain. It would need a top speed like an RS model; we could use gears for that.”

READ MORE

New Audi E-tron: Launch Edition of brand's first EV revealed

Audi E-tron Quattro review

E-tron one of twelve electric Audis to launch by 2025