New Audi E-tron Sportback seen ahead of debut next month

Audi has pulled the wraps off this striking E-tron Sportback concept at the Shanghai motor show.
The concept previews Audi’s second series-production electric model, due in 2019. Audi said its sleek new EV is aimed squarely at Jaguar’s forthcoming electric SUV, the I-Pace.
The E-tron Sportback shares its powertrain with the 2015 E-tron quattro concept, which previewed Audi’s first production EV, due in 2018.
Audi’s latest concept mixes the lines of a liftback with the stance of an four-seat SUV. It creates what the brand describes as “a new class of car” that will attract buyers who may have previously considered an A7 but want a more commanding view of the road.
The car’s electric drivetrain negates the necessity for a conventional front grille through which air can flow, but Audi has applied its familiar design language to the front end of the car.
However, there is a new ‘bridge’, formed by one vent at the top of the grille and another at the front of the bonnet, through which air can be channeled.
The E-tron Sportback sits on 23in alloy wheels.
The Sportback’s length and wheelbase are almost identical to the A7’s but it’s wider and taller
The car uses what Audi describes as “next-generation digital lighting technology” to enable the use of matrix LED full-beam head lights.
It also introduces new daytime running lights that project their light onto reflective sections of bodywork, instead of directly outwards, and also double up as scrolling indicators.
They’re accompanied by matrix laser lights located under the front and rear bumpers that project turn signals onto the road.
The e-tron Sportback has two motors that power the rear wheels and one that powers the fronts, with the drivetrain producing maximum combined outputs of 496bhp and 590lb ft. This enables a 0-62mph time of 4.5sec and a restricted top speed of 131mph.
In most driving conditions, just the front motor is used, with the two rear units adding torque in high-load or low-grip conditions.
The drivetrain can be switched to permanent all-wheel drive should the driver need it, and the rear axle shuffles power between the wheels via torque vectoring.
All three motors can recover energy during braking and coasting, and the intensity of energy recovery is adjustable through four levels.
The concept car uses 95kWh batteries that can be charged wirelessly using an AC home charger or a DC fast charger.
The fast-charging method currently peaks at 50kWh, but by the time the E-tron Sportback reaches production, 150kWh will be possible.
That will allow the car to charge its batteries to 80% of capacity in just 30min. The driving range from fully charged batteries is expected to exceed 311 miles.
The battery pack is located low in the car’s structure and the overall weight distribution is 52/48 front/rear.
The car weighs just over 2000kg and makes use of carbonfibre and aluminium in its structure (which is based around the MLB platform) to keep the weight as low as possible.
The E-tron Sportback's length and wheelbase are almost identical to an A7's, but it's wider and stands 1.53m tall — which is 110mm taller than the A7 — to offer more cabin space.
Audi will will start diversifying its electric car lineup with a second E-tron SUV, the Sportback, set to make its public debut at November's Los Angeles motor show.
The more style-focused sibing to the regular E-tron quattro SUV has been undergoing hot weather testing with barely any disguise, allowing us our best look at the car's coupe-influenced design.
The with sportier styling is designed help it challenge the likes of Jaguar's I-Pace. As well as the more steeply raked rear windowline, it features a lowered stance and a bespoke rear-end profile.
The car sports a more traditional front grille design than the Sportback concept that made its debut at 2017's Shanghai motor show. It does, however, retain digital rear-view cameras in place of traditional door mirrors as first seen on its E-tron sibling.
The E-tron Sportback appears to use the same kind of rear LED brake light bar first introduced on the A8 limousine and which is quickly becoming a staple of premium Audi models.
The concept mixes the lines of a liftback with the stance of a four-seat SUV to create what the brand describes as “a new class of car” that will attract buyers who might have previously considered an A7 Sportback but want a more commanding view of the road. The E-tron Sportback concept sits on 23in alloy wheels.
The production version of the E-tron quattro produces 402bhp and 487lb ft in Boost mode, where it achieves 0-60mph in 5.5sec. The E-tron Sportback is likely to have similar performance.
It will also be capable of the same 150kW charging rate as its sibling, which is already among the best rate of any EV on sale. Expect a range similar to the 248 miles offered by the E-tron, perhaps aided sightly by better aerodynamic performance.
Several variants will evetually be produced with differing power outputs from the motors. Given the E-tron's £71,000 launch price, the SUV-coupé could start at around £75,000.
Q&A - JAN WISCHERATH, TECHNICAL SYSTEMS PROJECT LEADER
What are the advantages of using the three-motor arrangement?
“This powertrain is very dynamic. During full acceleration, the car sends more power to the rear wheels. In Sport mode, there’s more power at the rear axle all the time. You also have five modes of throttle response – from efficiency to performance – that you can adjust, much like the Drive Select system in our regular cars. Even when the car is in [front-wheel-drive] efficiency mode, all three motors still recuperate energy.”
How have you ensured that the car’s electric powertrain can deliver fun?
“In two ways. Firstly, you have very fast acceleration, because more power is going to the rear axle where you have more traction [due to the weight transfer under acceleration]. Secondly, you have torque vectoring at the rear axle. It helps the car [to become more agile] on tight, curvy roads. This car will drift; I’ve done it!”
The car’s four-wheel drive system is reactive. When will we see a proactive one?
“It’s one of the topics of the next generation we’re already talking about – and we’re not far from the next generation.”
Will we see an hot version?
“It’s something we all want to do, and it is possible to get RS performance from this powertrain. It would need a top speed like an RS model; we could use gears for that.”
