Opel Corsa-e becomes first electric customer rally car

Vauxhall's sister brand, Opel, has released a rally variant of the new Corsa-e electric hatchback, making it the first mainstream manufacturer to offer customers an electric rally car.
Called the Corsa-e Rally, the model will be available to buy from Opel Motorsport, with the German manufacturer claiming a sub-£46,000 price tag.
The cost represents a near-£20,000 increase over the £26,490 starting price of the standard Corsa-e. The rally model retains the 50kWh battery and 134bhp, 192lb ft electric motor of the production variant.
Rally-spec suspension has been fitted and the body made slightly wider and higher, with a 2mm-longer wheelbase. Few technical details have been revealed, but it’s also expected to be significantly lighter.
In terms of design, the Corsa-e Rally bears a strong resemblance to its production counterpart, differentiated only by FIA-mandated towing straps, lightweight performance alloy wheels and a prominent decal package.
The Corsa-e Rally will compete in the 2020 ADAC Opel e-Rally Cup, a one-make electric race series that will host 15 young rally drivers.
The model will make its international debut at next month's Frankfurt motor show.
Peter Cavellini
Who else...?
Sounds good....
Peter Cavellini.
