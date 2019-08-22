Opel Corsa-e becomes first electric customer rally car

Vauxhall's sister brand, Opel, has released a rally variant of the new Corsa-e electric hatchback, making it the first mainstream manufacturer to offer customers an electric rally car.

Called the Corsa-e Rally, the model will be available to buy from Opel Motorsport, with the German manufacturer claiming a sub-£46,000 price tag.

The cost represents a near-£20,000 increase over the £26,490 starting price of the standard Corsa-e. The rally model retains the 50kWh battery and 134bhp, 192lb ft electric motor of the production variant.

Rally-spec suspension has been fitted and the body made slightly wider and higher, with a 2mm-longer wheelbase. Few technical details have been revealed, but it’s also expected to be significantly lighter.

In terms of design, the Corsa-e Rally bears a strong resemblance to its production counterpart, differentiated only by FIA-mandated towing straps, lightweight performance alloy wheels and a prominent decal package.

The Corsa-e Rally will compete in the 2020 ADAC Opel e-Rally Cup, a one-make electric race series that will host 15 young rally drivers.

The model will make its international debut at next month's Frankfurt motor show.

Read more

New Vauxhall Corsa: UK pricing and spec details announced

Goodwood Festival of Speed 2019: Best of the Rally stage​

World's most unlikely rally cars​